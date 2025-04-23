MONTRÉAL, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Ever since they were discovered in the last century, black holes have fascinated and intrigued professional and amateur astronomers alike. Espace pour la vie provides an opportunity to shed some light on these phenomena with a brand new film at the Planétarium, Black Holes: Unknown Horizons, starting May 5. Produced by Double Dome Films for the Spanish La Caixa Foundation and the Madrid Planetarium, this film won the Best Science Film award at the Dome Fest West 2024 (USA).

Synopsis

Black holes—the universe's ultimate enigmas. Born from the fiery deaths of massive stars, these cosmic titans twist the very fabric of space and time. These invisible giants warp spacetime, devour stars, and send ripples through the fabric of the universe—gravitational waves that we can detect right here on Earth. Unraveling the secrets of black holes is one of humanity's greatest challenges, requiring our best minds and most advanced technology. This quest will unlock the mysteries of our cosmos, illuminating its past, present, and future.

What are black holes? Why do they exist? What mysteries do they conceal? These questions drive us to the limits of human knowledge and beyond. Unlocking their mysteries represents one of humanity's most ambitious challenges, an exhilarating scientific quest that could reveal the secrets of the Universe and possibly of our own destiny.

Imagine a journey to the edge of the unknown, where gravity defies comprehension and the cosmos trembles in their wake.

Black Holes: Unknown Horizons | 12 years and up

Duration: 32 minutes

Presented as a double feature with either Continuum or Celestial Chronicles

Trailer

See show times

Please note that this film is also part of the Planétarium's Sensory-friendly Moments program, which offers a visitor experience that accounts for sensory sensitivities, available on the last Tuesday of the month (all day) and the last Sunday of the month (until 1 pm).

See our website for details.

Take advantage of the Espace pour la vie Passport for an outing to any of the five Espace pour la vie museums as many times as you like over a 12-month period!

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which groups the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium. Together, these Montreal museums form the largest natural-science complex in Canada, and each year welcome more than 2.5 million people. In light of the challenges facing our planet, Espace pour la vie is working on expanding its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and by taking actions aimed at engaging the population on the path to socioecological transition.

Images for the press

SOURCE Espace pour la vie Montreal

Media contact: Chloé Rossi, Roy & Turner Communications, 514 652-6478, [email protected]; Source: Chantal Côté, Espace pour la vie, 514 290-7236, [email protected]