A new sensory experience for people with autism

MONTRÉAL, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - To mark World Autism Awareness Day and Autism Month in Québec, Espace pour la vie is proud to announce Sensory-friendly Moments at the Planétarium. Following a successful and enlightening pilot project, the Planétarium is now offering a gentler, more inclusive experience on the last Tuesday of the month (all day) and the last Sunday of the month (last show at 12:45 pm*). During these times, a number of adjustments help reduce sensory stress, providing a more soothing environment for autistic people and their families.

This initiative, which stems from a heightened level sensitivity and openness, reflects the values of accessibility and inclusion at Espace pour la vie. "With the support of the À pas de géant organization, we have trained our teams to welcome people with autism and developed sensory kits for all five of our museums. Introducing sensory-friendly moments at the Planetarium is important for us, as it marks a significant step forward in our desire to better meet the needs of our varied audiences," said Espace pour la vie director Julie Jodoin.

An experience that accounts for sensory sensitivities

During Sensory-friendly Moments, the environment at the Planétarium will offer:

Reduced noise levels in theaters and during the Rouge 2100 exhibition;

in theaters and during the Rouge 2100 exhibition; Reduced numbers of spectators inside theaters;

inside theaters; Access in theaters to sensory kits specially designed for people with autism (these kits, which contain five soothing objects, are available on request at all times in the five Espace pour la vie museums).

Visitors will also be able to:

Enter and exit theaters at their discretion during screenings;

during screenings; Adjust the visit to their own pace with a ticket valid for the entire duration of the 'sensory-friendly' time slot;

with a ticket valid for the entire duration of the 'sensory-friendly' time slot; Express their needs freely (noises, movements, verbal exchanges);

freely (noises, movements, verbal exchanges); Use their digital tools designed to enhance accessibility;

designed to enhance accessibility; Have access to a quiet room should they require peace and quiet (available at all times at the Planétarium).

* Exceptions may apply, please check schedule.

Although these sensory-friendly moments were created for people with autism in mind, they are available to all visitors. The relaxing atmosphere may suit a wider audience looking for a calmer, more immersive sensory experience.

Come celebrate with us!

On Sunday, April 27, to celebrate the launch of Sensory-friendly Moments, the Planétarium team

will greet you with hot chocolate, science-focused entertainment and a calm atmosphere

in the theaters as well as the Rouge 2100 exhibition area!

Which film to choose?

All films on the Planétarium schedule will be presented in sensory-friendly mode at some point. To choose the upcoming film you'd like to see, you can check out trailers here.

Useful information:

Accessibility of our museums

We offer free admission to one person accompanying someone with disabilities. That person must book their ticket to reserve a seat inside the Planétarium theaters.

Also note that guide and assistance dogs are welcome in our museums. (Check conditions for the Biodôme.)

All Espace pour la vie museums are happy to lend you wheelchairs and baby carriages for the length of your visit. To request one, inquire at the museum's reception desk or security office.

