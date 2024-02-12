– 100% of profits raised from the sale of the shirt donated to Kids Help Phone –

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger Stores Limited is proud to announce today the launch of its second-year partnership with Kids Help Phone to create a new pink shirt to raise awareness for Anti-Bullying Day. This one-of-a-kind shirt is available now in select Giant Tiger stores and online at GiantTiger.com, with 100% of profits raised from the sale of the shirt donated to Kids Help Phone to support e-mental health services.

Giant Tiger Stores Limited is proud to announce today the launch of its second-year partnership with Kids Help Phone to create a new pink shirt to raise awareness for Anti-Bullying Day. This one-of-a-kind shirt is available now in select Giant Tiger stores and online at GiantTiger.com, with 100% of profits raised from the sale of the shirt donated to Kids Help Phone to support e-mental health services. (CNW Group/Giant Tiger Stores Limited)

Each shirt includes a detachable Kids Help Phone contact card that can be shared or saved for future use. This unique feature ensures further access to youth mental health support and is just one of the tangible ways that Giant Tiger stores and our customers are creating positive change in the communities we call home.

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 e-mental health service offering young people free, confidential support in English and French. As the country's virtual care expert, Kids Help Phone offers millions of youth support in any moment of need, through phone, text, and online services. People of Canada can connect any time at KidsHelpPhone.ca

"We are thrilled to launch our second-year collaboration with Kids Help Phone to raise funds for youth mental health services in Canada with a new custom pink shirt in advance of anti-bullying day," said Gabrielle Hargrove, Senior Vice President and Chief HR Officer, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "At Giant Tiger, giving back is central to who we are and contributes to the pride felt by 271 locally owned Giant Tiger stores, 10,000 members of Team Tiger, and our valued customers. Together we are making a tangible and lasting impact to better support young people in the communities we are so privileged to serve across the country."

"We hear from young people every single day, and often they share experiences about bullying – from those who are being bullied, to those who bully and bystanders. Each and every one of them need a safe space to Feel Out Loud. Kids Help Phone is grateful for Giant Tiger's continued commitment to raising awareness about the challenges young people face. Thank you for reminding young people that they are not alone," said Jenny Yuen, Senior Vice President of National Partnerships and Government Relations at Kids Help Phone.

Since 2004, Giant Tiger has donated more than $325,000 to support the development and delivery of Kids Help Phone's services, including crisis response texting, professional counselling, Crisis Text Line, Live Chat counselling, and Peer-to-Peer programs across the country, through donations and funds raised from the inaugural anti-bullying shirt campaign.

For more information on Kids Help Phone and the custom designed shirts, please visit www.gianttiger.com/pages/event-anti-bullying-day.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is committed to delivering more than great deals on family fashion, everyday household items, and grocery essentials. The proudly Canadian company is dedicated to a culture of affordability through low prices, community support, and empowering its locally-owned franchises. The privately held company has over 270 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in-store or online at GiantTiger.com, Giant Tiger is where low prices, amazing finds, and community support come together to be Canada's place to save more money.

#GiantTiger

Join the conversation and keep up to date on all Giant Tiger news:

Like us on Facebook: Giant Tiger

Follow us on Instagram: @Gianttigerstore

Follow us on X: @GTBoutique

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: Giant Tiger Store

About Kids Help Phone:

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 e-mental health service offering free, confidential support in English and French to young people. As the country's virtual care expert, we give millions of youth a safe, trusted space to talk over phone or through text or in self-directed supports in any moment of crisis or need. Through our digital transformation, we envision a future where every person in Canada can get the support they need, when they need it most, however they need it. Kids Help Phone gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs.

Learn more at KidsHelpPhone.ca or follow us:

Twitter:@KidsHelpPhone

Facebook:@KidsHelpPhone

Instagram:@KidsHelpPhone

SOURCE Giant Tiger Stores Limited

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Jessica Charbonneau, Manager, External Communications, Giant Tiger Stores Limited, [email protected]