Giant Tiger is proud to support and amplify the voices of women and gender-diverse artists in the communities we serve. Each year, we collaborate with a new Canadian artist to create a custom shirt in celebration of International Women's Day. The new design was created by Priya Gurnani, a self-taught artist who creates abstract naturescapes that capture melancholy movements with bold colours. Inspired by her Canadian upbringing and East-Indian heritage, Priya's works beautifully blend elements of nature, such as the Rocky Mountains and Aurora Borealis, with traditional Indian art and textile patterns. To explore the design and learn more about the artist, click HERE.

"I'm proud to be a part of this campaign and help raise money for the Canadian Women's Foundation and support programs that empower girls and gender-diverse youth," said artist Priya Gurnani. "This partnership is a meaningful way to shine a spotlight on creativity and resilience, and I'm thrilled to be part of a collaboration that gives back to the community while showcasing the power of art. Through the sale of this custom-designed shirt and tote, I'm contributing to initiatives that will inspire and uplift the next generation. By supporting women artists, we amplify stories of resilience, innovation and beauty that inspire generations to come."

"We are thrilled to be part of this wonderful collaboration, and grateful for Giant Tiger's ongoing support and commitment to advancing gender equality," said Mitzie Hunter, President and CEO of the Canadian Women's Foundation. "This year's partnership will help us continue to fuel change for women, girls, and gender-diverse people in communities across Canada."

Since 2018, Giant Tiger has donated over $310,000 to the Canadian Women's Foundation to support the Girls' Fund, and their Got Your Back Campaign to directly help improve and benefit the lives of girls and gender-diverse young people across the country. Since 2023, the International Women's Day partnership has raised over $85,000 through the sale of the shirts to help fund community-based programs across Canada that support gender equity through advocacy and research.

"Giving back is at the heart of everything we do at Giant Tiger, and we are proud to continue our partnership with the Canadian Women's Foundation for a third year," said Gabrielle Hargrove, Senior Vice President & Chief HR Officer, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "With over 260 locally owned stores leading the way, our charitable merchandise programs are about more than just raising funds – they're about driving meaningful change. Together, we are making a real impact, ensuring that every initiative we support strengthens the communities we proudly serve."

For more information on the Canadian Women's Foundation, artist Priya Gurnani, and the custom-designed shirts and tote, please visit gianttiger.com/pages/international-womens-day.

About The Canadian Women's Foundation:

We are Canada's public foundation for gender justice and equality. We advance this by growing support for grassroots feminist action, partnering with communities and organizations to improve conditions, and building diverse leadership and knowledge for sustainable change. Since 1991, our generous donors and supporters have contributed more than $260 million to fund over 3,300 life-transforming programs throughout Canada. To learn more, visit canadianwomen.org.

About Priya Gurnani:

Priya Gurnani is a self-taught artist who creates abstract naturescapes that capture melancholy movements with bold colours. Inspired by her Canadian upbringing and East-Indian heritage, Priya's works beautifully blend elements of nature, such as the Rocky Mountains and Aurora Borealis with traditional Indian art and textile patterns. To learn more, visit www.prispaints.ca.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is committed to delivering more than great deals on family fashion, everyday household items and grocery essentials. The proudly Canadian company is dedicated to a culture of affordability through low prices, community support and empowering its locally-owned franchises. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at GiantTiger.com, Giant Tiger is where low prices, amazing finds, and community support come together to be Canada's place to save more money.





