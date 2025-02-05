Creating Kindness: Giant Tiger and Kids Help Phone Unveil Third-Year Shirt Collaboration to Support Youth Mental Health

With over 260 locally owned stores leading the way, Giant Tiger's charitable merchandise programs are driving meaningful change. We remain committed to making a positive impact on our neighbours, friends, and families, ensuring that every initiative supports the communities we proudly serve.

The new design reflects Giant Tiger's commitment to supporting organizations that create real, lasting change in our communities. New this year, Giant Tiger partnered with the Ottawa Art Gallery (OAG) to host a two-part workshop for youth aged 15-25, led by illustrator and comic book artist Andy Akangah. Participants developed original t-shirt designs during the sessions, and Nevada May's standout design was chosen as the official artwork for the new shirt. To celebrate this collaboration, the OAG will host a public exhibition, Creating Kindness, showcasing the unique designs from February 1 to April 27, 2025. To explore the new design and learn more about the artist, click HERE.

"To me, Anti-Bullying Day is about recognizing the power our words and actions have on others—and choosing to be good to each other. I've always been inspired by the way art can foster connection and understanding without needing words," said Ottawa-based artist and illustrator, Nevada May. "When my design was selected for this campaign, I was thrilled to know it would be seen across the country, raising awareness and funds for Kids Help Phone. My goal with this piece was to create a sense of belonging—not just to a specific group, but to a broader community. Art has the power to shape how we see ourselves and the world, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such an important cause."

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Giant Tiger and Kids Help Phone to amplify the power of art in fostering empathy, understanding, and connection. This collaboration not only helps raise awareness for Anti-Bullying Day, but also empowers youth to express their experiences and challenges through creativity. The unique designs created by young artists, culminating in Nevada May's outstanding work, remind us that art can be a powerful tool for change and a means of connecting us all to the importance of kindness and mental health support," said Alexandra Badzak, Director and CEO, Ottawa Art Gallery.

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 e-mental health service offering free, multilingual and confidential support to help all young people Feel Out Loud. As the country's virtual care expert, Kids Help Phone offers millions of youth support in any moment of need, through phone, text, and online services. Youth across Canada can connect any time at KidsHelpPhone.ca.

"We are grateful to Giant Tiger for their commitment to creating safer, more inclusive spaces for youth across Canada," said Jenny Yuen, Group Head & Executive Vice President, People Culture & Partnerships, Kids Help Phone. "This partnership highlights the critical importance of addressing bullying, a challenge faced by and impacting so many young people – from those being bullied, the bully and those who witness it. The pink shirt serves as a symbol of kindness and community, encouraging people in Canada to promote positive change and inclusivity."

As a longstanding partner of Kids Help Phone, Giant Tiger has supported programs and delivery of Kids Help Phone's services, including crisis response texting, professional counselling, Live Chat counselling, and Peer-to-Peer programs across the country. Since 2023, the Anti-Bullying campaign has raised over $257,000 to help fund Kids Help Phone's e-mental health services and continues to make a meaningful impact across Canada from coast to coast to coast.

"Giving back is at the heart of everything we do at Giant Tiger, and we are happy to continue our partnership with Kids Help Phone and spark a new collaboration with the Ottawa Art Gallery," said Alison Scarlett, Head of PR, Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "This initiative raises vital funds for Kids Help Phone's e-mental health services, fosters awareness, and unites our locally owned stores, employees, and valued customers. Supporting organizations that make a lasting impact ensures healthier, happier communities, and together, we are making a real difference for youth mental health in Canada."

For more information on the new design, Kids Help Phone, and the Ottawa Art Gallery, please visit gianttiger.com/pages/event-anti-bullying-day.

About Kids Help Phone:

Kids Help Phone (KHP) is Canada's trailblazing 24/7 e-mental health solution and a global leader in youth mental health innovation. For over 35 years, KHP has been the space for any feeling or issue, no matter how big or small, empowering young people across Canada to feel out loud with free, confidential, multilingual support. With innovation in our DNA, KHP continually evolves by blending technology with the empathy of our clinical experts to better serve youth. In 2024, KHP launched acceleratorKHP to drive scalable solutions for complex mental health issues, amplifying youth voices and fostering global partnerships. By redefining mental health care through e-solutions, KHP is setting a global standard for transformative impact, shaping the future of mental wellness and ensuring every young person thrives. Join KHP in reshaping the mental health landscape and unlocking hope through innovation. Discover more at kidshelpphone.ca.

About the Ottawa Art Gallery:

The Ottawa Art Gallery (OAG) believes art and culture are the building blocks of the society we want and that artists play an essential role in helping to understand the complex, global challenges of our time. As a safe and welcoming space, OAG celebrates openness and partnerships that amplify voices. OAG's groundbreaking contemporary and historical exhibitions along with the accessible and inclusive programming reflect the many communities that make our region. An anchor in Ottawa's downtown core, the Ottawa Art Gallery is located on traditional Anishinābe Aki and is the city's municipal art gallery and cultural hub. Visiting OAG is always free. For more information, visit oaggao.ca.

About artist Nevada May:

Nevada May is an Ottawa-based artist, illustrator, and cook whose contrast-driven pencil drawings reflect her nostalgic inspirations. Growing up across various cities in Ontario shaped her exploration of identity, community, and belonging, infused with a distinctly Canadian perspective. Self-taught in art, her work is influenced by her background in anthropology, social work, and years in the restaurant industry, which continue to inspire and guide her creative purpose. To learn more, visit www.nevadamay.ca.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is committed to delivering more than great deals on family fashion, everyday household items, and grocery essentials. The proudly Canadian company is dedicated to a culture of affordability through low prices, community support, and empowering its locally-owned franchises. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at GiantTiger.com, Giant Tiger is where low prices, amazing finds, and community support come together to be Canada's place to save more money.

Join the conversation and keep up to date on all #GiantTiger news:

Like us on Facebook: Giant Tiger

Follow us on Instagram: @Gianttigerstore

Follow us on TikTok: @Gianttigerstore

Follow us on X: @GTBoutique

SOURCE Giant Tiger Stores Limited

For media inquiries, please contact: Jessica Charbonneau, Manager, External Communications, Giant Tiger Stores Limited, [email protected]; Brielle Goulart, Manager, Media Relations & Influencer Engagement, Kids Help Phone, [email protected]