Sporting Life 10K Road Closure Notice - Sunday, May 14, 2023

More than 16,000 to participate in the 23rd Sporting Life 10K along Yonge St. on May 14th

TORONTO, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - On Sunday, May 14, the iconic sports and style retailer, Sporting Life, welcomes back the Sporting Life 10K, presented by ASICS, sending thousands of participants down Yonge St., with net proceeds supporting Campfire Circle. Since 2000, the Sporting Life 10K has raised $25 million for Campfire Circle, a charity that provides camp-inspired experiences for kids and families affected by childhood cancer or serious illness.

With more than 16,000 runners, walkers, and strollers participating in-person on May 14, and an additional 650 participating virtually from May 14-31, the Sporting Life 10K is one of the biggest running events of the year.

The Sporting Life 10K works closely with the City of Toronto, Toronto Police, Toronto Transit Commission and City Councillors to minimize disruptions for Toronto residents.

From the starting line, the Sporting Life 10K proceeds south down the iconic Yonge St. to Wellington St. The route proceeds west along Wellington St., south on Bay St. to Lake Shore Blvd. W. and proceeds west on Lake Shore Blvd. W. Participants will finish on Lake Shore Blvd. W. by New Brunswick Way and then make their way to Bandshell Park for the Post-Event Party.

In addition, the race's innovative, interactive RacePoint Map is available to help navigate the event route: https://www.racepoint.ca/maps/sportinglife10k.html

About Sporting Life

Founded in 1979, Sporting Life is Canada's iconic, premium sports and lifestyle retailer, operating 14 high-end stores across Canada's largest cities in premium malls. A store unlike any other, Sporting Life offers to equip Canadians with the best of everything they need to live their Sporting Life. There you will find the most prestigious brands, products, and services to feel at your best for a life full of sports and style.

Visit Sporting Life in-store or online: https://www.sportinglife.ca/.

About Campfire Circle

Campfire Circle brings healing through happiness to kids and families affected by childhood cancer or serious illness. Through our in-hospital, community, and overnight camp programs, we create opportunities for children to build friendships and social skills, develop self-confidence and resiliency, and improve their overall well-being. By providing play-based experiences, we give kids the chance to just be kids, regardless of their medical diagnosis. With the support of our generous donors and community partners, our programs are fully accessible and offered at no cost to participants, helping to foster a world where children thrive and families heal.

Visit www.campfirecircle.org for more information or join our online community on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Visual assets: https://campfirecircle.canto.com/v/Sportinglife10K

