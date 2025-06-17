Spektrix and Kindsight Partner to Innovate Fundraising for Arts and Culture Organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Fundraising intelligence software provider Kindsight has announced a strategic partnership with Spektrix, a CRM and communications partner trusted by leading arts, cultural, and entertainment organizations. This collaboration empowers organizations to unlock deeper donor insights, streamline fundraising processes, and drive greater mission impact.

The partnership integrates Kindsight's industry leading donor screening data from its iwave product directly into Spektrix's industry-leading platform. With this integration, arts organizations can seamlessly access Kindsight's advanced donor capacity and affinity scores, enabling more effective fundraising strategies.

"Knowing and understanding donors and prospects is essential to successful fundraising," says Liv Nilssen, VP of Sector Strategy at Spektrix. "This integration brings together Spektrix insight on patrons' interests, purchases, and affinity with Kindsight's powerful intelligence, making it easy to identify best-fit donors, uncover new prospects, and craft personalized outreach strategies like never before."

This marks the first wealth screening integration for the Spektrix CRM solution and delivers powerful new capabilities to its global portfolio of almost 800 clients, including the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, The Royal Conservatory, and Two River Theater.

With Kindsight's iwave data and analytics fully integrated into Spektrix, organizations will be able to stay on top of their prospecting, helping them secure major gifts, grow monthly giving programs, and deepen donor relationships:

Identify and prioritize top donors with data-driven insights.

Access up-to-date donor wealth, giving, and biographic details for targeted outreach.

Match donors to campaigns like major gifts or monthly giving with advanced analytics.

Use tailored recommendations to build stronger, more meaningful donor relationships.

Gain confidence with transparent scores and access to supporting data.

"This partnership expands our ability to help more nonprofits harness the power of data-driven fundraising," says Trent Beattie, Kindsight's VP of Strategic Partners. "By integrating the Spektrix CRM with our robust intelligence, we're helping organizations raise more, work smarter, and remove the guesswork from building stronger donor relationships."

For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

About Spektrix

Spektrix is a complete solution for ticketing, marketing, fundraising, and CRM, designed specifically for the performing arts. With world-class technology and support, Spektrix helps almost 800 organizations across the US, Canada, UK, and Australia to grow their revenue and deepen patron relationships.

About Kindsight

Kindsight builds technology that helps nonprofits make a difference. For decades, Kindsight has supported the education, healthcare, and nonprofit sectors with fundraising tools and the largest charitable giving database on the market. And as the giving sector evolves, so does Kindsight. As the leader in fundraising intelligence, Kindsight leverages real-time data and AI to help thousands of organizations around the world identify, manage, and engage with donors—at any scale. Kindsight's ascend is a purpose-built constituent management software that corrals all of that donor information and campaign tracking into one place. Kindsight's iwave is a donor prospect research tool that offers proactive insights and real-time donor intel, with 1.5 billion wealth and philanthropic records. Meanwhile, our generative AI builds campaigns and creates personalized, meaningful content drafts at scale—in your unique voice and tone. Kindsight's Fundraising Platform pulls all this functionality into one place, offering the first and only fundraising CRM with built-in donor scores and insights, powered by data from trusted external sources.

Kindsight is truly changing the game for donor fundraising. Connect your story to donors who care about your cause—at any scale, in real time—that's the power of Kindsight. Learn more at kindsight.io

SOURCE Kindsight