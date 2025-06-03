Kindsight Welcomes Hemant Kashyap as Chief Product Officer

Fundraising industry leader continues to accelerate innovation and growth through bold leadership hires and a people-first workplace culture.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Fundraising software innovator Kindsight is thrilled to announce that Hemant Kashyap has joined the company as Chief Product Officer. With over 25 years of experience leading product and technology teams at high-growth SaaS companies, Hemant's arrival represents an inflection point in Kindsight's continued mission to modernize fundraising solutions with smarter, more impactful tools.

Headshot of Kindsight CPO Hemant Kashyap (CNW Group/Kindsight)

Hemant's impressive career includes leadership roles at prominent organizations such as Clio and ServiceTitan where he oversaw the launch of several highly successful new products and led their expansion into multiple new markets. His experience also spans tenures at global leaders like Motorola and IBM.

"I'm honored to join Kindsight at such an exciting time in its growth. The opportunity to lead a team dedicated to building innovative, impactful tools for the fundraising community is incredibly inspiring," says Hemant. "My goal is to build products that not only meet the evolving needs of fundraising teams, but exceed expectations - empowering them to drive greater impact with less friction."

A pivotal moment of innovation to modernize fundraising

Hemant Kashyap joins Kindsight during an exciting period of growth and innovation. The fundraising software provider recently launched its groundbreaking Fundraising Platform , the only fundraising CRM powered by real-time donor intelligence. By replacing traditional approaches with data-driven insights and automation, Kindsight is redefining what's possible in the fundraising space.

"Hemant has a remarkable ability to align innovation with the specific needs of those he serves," says Ross Beattie, CEO of Kindsight. "His extensive experience in scaling SaaS platforms, introducing cutting-edge solutions, and building dynamic teams will ensure we deliver precisely what the fundraising community requires to succeed."

Building a culture for future growth and excellence

This appointment follows recent certifications of both Kindsight USA and Canada as a "Great Place to Work®" for 2025. The globally recognized honor reflects the company's unwavering dedication to fostering an inclusive, engaging, and rewarding workplace culture.

The company's investment in its internal culture mirrors its commitment to elevating the experience of its clients. This philosophy of care and excellence earned Kindsight a 2025 Stevie Award for Sales and Customer Service, a testament to the impact of extending its collaborative and empowering culture.

Great Place To Work® is regarded as the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership practices proven to drive innovation, employee engagement, and market success. Kindsight's satisfaction survey highlighted a whopping 84% of employees believe Kindsight is a Great Place to Work, highlighting a strong confidence in the executive team, strong direct manager relationships, and fair treatment across the company. With strong community support, meaningful recognition, and a commitment to work-life balance, Kindsight creates an environment where employees thrive and feel inspired to contribute to meaningful change.

About Kindsight

Kindsight builds technology that helps nonprofits make a difference. For decades, Kindsight has supported the education, healthcare, and nonprofit sectors with fundraising tools and the largest charitable giving database on the market. And as the giving sector evolves, so does Kindsight. As the leader in fundraising intelligence, Kindsight leverages real-time data and AI to help thousands of organizations around the world identify, manage, and engage with donors—at any scale. Kindsight's ascend is a purpose-built constituent management software that corrals all of that donor information and campaign tracking into one place. Kindsight's iwave is a donor prospect research tool that offers proactive insights and real-time donor intel, with 1.5 billion wealth and philanthropic records. Meanwhile, Kindsight's generative AI builds campaigns and creates personalized, meaningful content drafts at scale—in your unique voice and tone. Kindsight's Fundraising Platform pulls all this functionality into one place, offering the first and only fundraising CRM with built-in donor scores and insights, powered by data from trusted external sources.

Kindsight is truly changing the game for donor fundraising. Connect your story to donors who care about your cause—at any scale, in real time—that's the power of Kindsight. Learn more at kindsight.io .

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Kindsight