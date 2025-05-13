Kindsight Launches AI-Powered Fundraising Platform with Real-Time Donor Intelligence

Kindsight's cutting-edge solution empowers higher education, healthcare, and large nonprofits with a modern CRM powered by donor intelligence and personalized engagement at scale.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Kindsight , a trailblazer in fundraising technology, has unveiled its groundbreaking Fundraising Platform , the only fundraising CRM powered by real-time donor intelligence.

Designed specifically for higher education, healthcare, and large nonprofit organizations, Kindsight's platform sets a new standard in donor qualification and engagement. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive live donor data, organizations can now identify top prospects, deliver personalized outreach, and raise more funds in support of their mission.

"This is the future of modern fundraising," says Ross Beattie, Kindsight CEO. "Other nonprofit technology providers are piecing together multiple tools, but our platform is the only of its kind natively powered by real-time donor data."

The philanthropic sector faces an era of rapid transformation. Policy changes, dwindling donor bases, shifting donor behaviors, and outdated tools have left fundraisers grappling with inefficiencies and missed opportunities—What Kindsight calls "The Fundraising Blindspot."

Kindsight's purpose-built platform addresses these challenges head-on, combining the best of the best fundraising technologies to create this transformational platform: the award-winning ascend CRM, best-in-class iwave wealth data and real-time live profiles, and advanced AI-driven content with tailored suggestions and guided actions.

Key features include:

delivering fresh donor intelligence as new wealth and philanthropic information emerges—so fundraisers can act on timely opportunities without manual updates. An enterprise-grade platform engineered for established fundraising operations requiring advanced capabilities.





that's already drafted in your organization's voice and tone. A Salesforce-native solution to avoid integration headaches and data privacy concerns.

Prominent institutions across North America, including the Texas A&M Foundation and Purdue for Life Foundation, have already embraced the Kindsight Fundraising Platform.

"Introducing Kindsight's Fundraising Platform is a pivotal step forward for our team," says Chris Speier, Vice President and Chief Data Officer at Texas A&M Foundation. "We're thrilled to move toward a unified system that surfaces all of our donor insights in one place, increasing effectiveness and unlocking new opportunities."

Coupled with industry-leading support, a vibrant customer community, and seamless integrations, Kindsight is transforming how advancement and fundraising teams connect with donors, engage their audiences, and drive their missions.

About Kindsight:

Kindsight builds technology that helps nonprofits make a difference. For decades, Kindsight has supported the education, healthcare, and nonprofit sectors with fundraising tools and the largest charitable giving database on the market. Now a leader in fundraising intelligence, Kindsight leverages real-time data and emerging technologies to help thousands of organizations around the world identify and engage with donors, and manage campaigns—at any scale. Learn more at kindsight.io

