Kindsight Acquires Affinaquest to Transform the Future of Fundraising and Advancement

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Kindsight , a leading provider of fundraising intelligence software, is proud to announce its acquisition of Affinaquest , a provider of Advancement CRM and Athletics Data Solutions. This represents a powerful step forward—uniting the strengths of two of the most trusted names in fundraising technology. Together, the two organizations will accelerate what matters most: empowering teams to achieve their missions with confidence, clarity, and care.

A shared vision for transformation

"These are unprecedented times for fundraising. There's more data at our fingertips than we could have imagined just a few years ago. And we're all navigating a landscape shaped by economic uncertainty, shifting policies, and evolving donor expectations," says Kindsight CEO Ross Beattie. "But through it all, one thing remains constant: our mission to inspire greater generosity and empower clients to uplift their causes. Affinaquest joining Kindsight is a testament to that mission."

The partnership strengthens Kindsight's ability to deliver innovative, adaptable solutions that meet the evolving needs of higher education, healthcare, enterprise nonprofits, and athletics organizations. Kindsight is now better equipped than ever to support complex fundraising organizations, including campaign management, gift processing, and powering intelligent donor journeys, all while maintaining configurability, speed, and the high level of support clients depend on.

"Unwavering focus on client success"

With this exciting new chapter, Kindsight's commitment to best-in-class client experience remains steadfast. Service, support, and relationships will continue seamlessly, with a visible focus on enhancement. Together, the combined organization is creating a stronger foundation to deliver greater value and make an even larger impact for those it serves.

"This acquisition reinforces Kindsight's commitment to placing clients at the center of every decision. It is a bold step forward in reimagining what's possible for the institutions we serve," says David Marr, CEO of Affinaquest. "Kindsight's unwavering focus on client success aligns seamlessly with our values. Together, we're not just enhancing capabilities, we are empowering our clients to transform how they engage, inspire, and grow in pursuit of their missions."

Better equipped for the future of fundraising

This partnership combines Affinaquest and Kindsight's deep expertise in advancement operations, data strategy, and constituent engagement, along with their shared native Salesforce flexibility.

"This new partnership further strengthens our belief and excitement in having Kindsight's fundraising platform power our advancement strategies and success. It represents a bold step forward in innovation and collaboration, empowering us to leverage even more advanced tools to deepen donor relationships, all in one place," says Chris Speier, Vice President and Chief Data Officer at Texas A&M Foundation. "The enhanced capabilities that come with Affinaquest joining forces with Kindsight will undoubtedly help us drive greater impact."

"This new chapter marks a powerful evolution for advancement technology," says Jill Baltz, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Advancement Services at Vanderbilt University. "Affinaquest's Advancement RM has already streamlined operations, improved data integrity, and driven meaningful engagement. Now, as part of the Kindsight community, we're excited to unlock deeper insights and accelerate outcomes." These deeper insights extend to collegiate athletics fans as well. "This new chapter couldn't be more timely," says Dan Stahl, Chief Revenue and Data Officer at the University of South Carolina. "Affinaquest's predictive analytics have already generated millions in added revenue for our department. With Kindsight's market-leading research tools, we're poised to take fan engagement and fundraising to the next level."

This announcement is an exciting new milestone that further adds to Kindsight's rapid growth and market leadership. In May, the company launched its groundbreaking Fundraising Intelligence platform, setting a new standard in donor qualification and engagement. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive live donor data, organizations can now identify top prospects, deliver personalized outreach, and raise more funds in support of their mission.

With a clear roadmap, strong leadership, and a culture of care, Kindsight and Affinaquest are positioned for shared success. This acquisition reflects a forward-thinking approach to creating lasting value for clients, teams, and the fundraising community as a whole.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

About Kindsight

Kindsight builds technology that helps nonprofits make a difference. For decades, Kindsight has supported the education, healthcare, and nonprofit sectors with fundraising tools and the largest charitable giving database on the market. And as the giving sector evolves, so does Kindsight. As the leader in fundraising intelligence, Kindsight leverages real-time data and AI to help thousands of organizations around the world identify, manage, and engage with donors—at any scale. Kindsight is truly changing the game for donor fundraising. Connect your story to donors who care about your cause—at any scale, in real time—that's the power of Kindsight. Learn more at kindsight.io

About Affinaquest

Affinaquest powers colleges, universities, athletic departments, and academic medical centers to unlock their data potential. Offering innovative CRM software native to the Salesforce platform, a proprietary Customer Data Platform (CDP), and advanced analytics, Affinaquest equips clients to be the architects of their success—surfacing opportunities for increased and more personal engagement, resulting in meaningful revenue growth. The approach to innovation isn't about reinventing the wheel—it's about transforming it. This is the quest for affinity: driving lasting relationships that shape the future of advancement and athletics.

