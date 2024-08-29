Specsavers brings quality and choice with first Manitoba stores

3 in 4 Manitobans who wear glasses would like to see more quality, affordable options when it comes to eyewear

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Driven by Specsavers' goal of making eyecare and eyewear accessible for all Canadians, the brand recently opened their first Manitoba stores at CF Polo Park and St. Vital Centre, bringing more choice for quality eyewear at accessible price points to Winnipeggers. More locations are opening in 2024 including their third location on September 12th in SmartCentres Winnipeg West. An August 2024 Leger survey commissioned by Specsavers of Manitobans who wear corrective lenses revealed that 50% feel that there aren't enough affordable glasses options available in the province1. When taking into consideration the level of quality available, 75% felt they would like to have more quality, affordable options available to them.

Specsavers Canada (CNW Group/Specsavers Canada)

To celebrate the new Manitoba locations, Specsavers is offering complete glasses from $39 including standard single vision lenses and scratch resistant treatment until September 22, 2024. Everyday offers include glasses with progressive lenses from $149. Seniors over the age of 65 get 50% off their lens upgrades starting September 9th.

"Our eyecare professionals are excited to welcome customers into our new locations. Specsavers offers high quality and stylish eyewear collections alongside friendly, professional service," says Bill Moir, Managing Director of Specsavers Canada. "We know that for too many people in Manitoba, the cost of eyewear can be a barrier to better vision. It is concerning when people choose to delay important eye exams to avoid the cost of their eyewear purchase. At Specsavers, no one has to compromise on quality or style to stay within an accessible price point."

Specsavers' new study also shows that of Manitobans who wear glasses:

Nearly 1 in 4 would like to see more stylish/fashionable options

30% would like to see more choice in the market in general

Half shop around at multiple stores to find the best price

41% will also visit multiple stores to find the right style

Specsavers is proud to bring their range of over 1,100 frame styles in a variety of colours, including signature Specsavers and designer brands, ophthalmic lenses, and contact lenses to their new Winnipeg stores. With exclusive designs like Kylie Minogue, Vivienne Westwood, and Barbour, and new styles being added every week, Specsavers offers quality and choice at an affordable price point.

_____________________________ 1 Specsavers Manitoba Eyewear Survey, conducted by Leger. August 9, 2024 – August 18, 2024.

About Specsavers

Specsavers is an optometrist-owned and -led business that entered the Canadian market in late 2021. Since then, over 125 locations have opened across the country, in B.C., Alberta, Ontario, and now Manitoba. As part of Specsavers' commitment to accessible eyecare, Specsavers equips every location with optical coherence tomography (OCT) technology, which helps optometrists to detect sight-threatening conditions, such as age‑related macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic eye disease, in their earliest stages.

Founded in the UK 40 years ago by optometrist husband-and-wife team, Doug and Mary Perkins, there are now more than 2,700 Specsavers healthcare businesses globally, serving over 44 million patients and customers. Specsavers is driven by its purpose of "changing lives through better sight" and aims to transform the way Canadians experience eyecare by offering exceptional service, advanced clinical equipment and affordable and quality eyewear.

To learn more, visit specsavers.ca

Methodology – Specsavers survey, conducted by Leger

An online survey of 573 Manitobans 18+, who wear prescription glasses, sunglasses, bifocals or contacts) was completed between August 9-18, 2024, using Leger's LEO panel. For comparative purposes, a probability sample of 573 respondents yields a margin of error of ±4.1%, (19 times out of 20).

SOURCE Specsavers Canada

Media Contact: Juliana Martine, [email protected]