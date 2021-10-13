Specsavers Enters Canada With the Acquisition of Image Optometry, Aims to Become the Market Leader by Redefining Accessible Eyecare

With the goal of redefining accessible eyecare for Canadians, Specsavers is focused on bringing value-driven prescription eyewear paired with inclusive clinical care, advanced equipment, and unrivaled network of professional expertise to deliver best-in class service every day.

"We're looking forward to showing Canadians the value of our tried-and-true business model that has allowed us to deliver on our promise of accessibility for customers for 37 years and counting," said Bill Moir, General Manager, Specsavers Canada. "By creating business ownership opportunities for independent optometrists, Specsavers is able to build a network that is represented in rural and urban locations and can structure operations in a way that generates high value for both optometrists and customers. Together, we will transform eye health for Canadians."

All Specsavers stores are owner-operated under a supportive franchise partnership model that helps optometrists focus on delivering the best eyecare possible, while providing them with the benefits of a global, integrated supply chain with facilities across Asia, UK, Australia, Eastern Europe and North America.

The first Specsavers stores are scheduled to open in November 2021 in Woodgrove Centre in Nanaimo, B.C. and Coquitlam Centre in Coquitlam, B.C.; 14 more are scheduled to open across communities in B.C. by March 2022. More information and updates on store openings will be available on Specsavers.ca.

About Specsavers

Founded in the U.K. nearly 40 years ago by optometrist husband and wife team Doug and Mary Perkins, there are now more than 2,300 Specsavers locations across 11 countries serving 41 million patients and customers. As market leaders in most of the countries they operate in, Specsavers delivers style, and function with quality eyewear at an affordable price, while using the most advanced clinical equipment as a standard part of eye examinations.

