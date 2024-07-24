Ninety per cent of colleagues agree that people care about each other at Specsavers and they feel a sense of pride.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Specsavers is proud to be named in Canada's Best Workplaces™ in Retail/Hospitality for 2024 by Great Place To Work®. The honour highlights Specsavers' dedication to cultivating an exceptional workplace culture that prioritizes its people and ensures outstanding service and care for all.

Specsavers Canada Recognized as One of Canada’s Best Workplaces ™ in Retail (CNW Group/Specsavers Canada)

Since entering the Canadian market less than three years ago, Specsavers has swiftly emerged as a leading optical retail employer, setting high standards in both retail service and optical care. This recognition marks a significant achievement for the company, reflecting its commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where colleagues belong and thrive.

"This achievement would not have been possible without the passion and dedication of our team," said Bill Moir, Managing Director of Specsavers Canada. "Ranking in the Best Workplaces™ in Retail/Hospitality list reflects our ongoing efforts to listen to and support our colleagues and partners, providing the resources to empower them to deliver excellence in both retail service and eyecare. This recognition validates our approach."

Earlier this year, Specsavers was also recognized as one of Canada's Best Workplaces™ as well as one of Canada's Best Workplaces™ for Women by the same awarding body.

The Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces™ lists are compiled based on extensive employee feedback, emphasizing trust in management, camaraderie among colleagues, and overall workplace satisfaction. To be eligible for this list, organizations must have Great Place to Work Certification™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey.

As Specsavers expands its services in the Canadian market and remains on track to care for 1 million customers and patients by 2025, this recognition reaffirms its commitment to its people during its rapid growth.

For more information about Specsavers and its commitment to workplace excellence, visit join.specsavers.com/ca.

About Specsavers

Specsavers is an optometrist-owned and -led business that entered the Canadian market in late 2021. Since then, over 120 locations have opened across the country, in B.C., Alberta and Ontario, with stores set to open in Manitoba next month. As part of Specsavers' commitment to accessible eyecare, Specsavers equips every location with optical coherence tomography (OCT) technology, which helps optometrists to detect sight-threatening conditions, such as age‑related macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic eye disease, in their earliest stages.

Founded in the UK 40 years ago by optometrist husband-and-wife team, Doug and Mary Perkins, there are now more than 2,700 Specsavers healthcare businesses globally, serving over 44 million patients and customers. Specsavers is driven by its purpose of "changing lives through better sight" and aims to transform the way Canadians experience eyecare by offering exceptional service, advanced clinical equipment and affordable and quality eyewear.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

