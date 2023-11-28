Specsavers Canada Launches an Exclusive Kylie Minogue Eyewear Collection

Inspired by Kylie's everyday life, the flattering styles and shapes are created to be wearable for most occasions. Canadians can accessorize their look for business, casual or dressy occasions with a glamorous touch.

"Eyewear is a big part of self-expression, and the creative process of designing each frame with Specsavers has been a wonderful experience," said Kylie Minogue. "We created this collection with the intention of making people feel fabulous in the truest sense of the word. You're at your most confident when you're having fun."

With prices starting at $199 CAD, all frames come with a custom branded case. Each frame also features a striking angled temple and Kylie Minogue's iconic 'K star' laser engraved branding.

"Kylie Minogue is a global trendsetter and a fashion icon," said Sarah West, Head of Product, Specsavers. "We are honoured to have been working with Kylie for seven years and are beyond excited to bring this exclusive collection to Canada. Her magnetic personality is reflected in every unique detail."

Kylie's top picks are below. View the whole collection at www.specsavers.ca/glasses/designer-glasses/kylie-minogue.

DANCEFLOOR

These dainty, rose-gold metal glasses are designed by Kylie Minogue with a geometric front and dark-pink enamel on the brow line.

Why Kylie Minogue loves them: "The rose pink in these frames makes for a subtle, but stylish, statement that's perfect for dressing up or adding flair to a more casual look."

ENJOY YOURSELF

Throwing it back to Kylie Minogue's 1989 hit album 'Enjoy Yourself', these crystal-pink bio-based acetate glasses with a delicate touch of glitter provide a soft look.

Why Kylie Minogue loves them: "I love the glitter along the brow line and pink colour that adds a fun, flair to the frames. The beautiful gold metal detailing around the wire softens the look."

DID IT AGAIN SUN RX

Kylie 'does it again' with these gorgeous wire-rimmed, round-eye sunglasses in rose-gold metal.

Why Kylie Minogue loves them: "What makes these sunglasses so special are the little touches, like the word 'magic' engraved on the bridge and the pink-crystal tips."

KYLIE

Let out your inner pop star with this smoky grey frame embellished with delicate, tonal Swarovski® crystals for a touch of subtle bling, and funky patterned temple tips.

Why Kylie Minogue loves them: "The frames are the perfect combination of statement and subtlety. They will make you feel powerful in the spotlight."

About Specsavers

Specsavers is an optometrist-owned and -led business that entered the Canadian market in 2021. Canadians have access to comprehensive eye exams at more than 90 independently owned optometric practices located within Specsavers locations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. comprehensive eye exams include a hospital grade 3D eye scan with OCT technology to support with early detection of sight-threatening eye diseases.

Founded in the U.K. nearly 40 years ago by optometrist husband and wife team, Doug and Mary Perkins, there are now more than 2,500 Specsavers healthcare businesses across 11 countries serving over 41 million patients and customers. Specsavers is driven by its purpose of "changing lives through better sight" and aims to transform the way Canadians experience eyecare by offering exceptional service, advanced clinical equipment and affordable and quality eyewear.

SOURCE Specsavers Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: Yulia Balinova, [email protected]