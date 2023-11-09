Specsavers announces expansion into Manitoba in 2024 following its successful launch in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario

With over 90 locations open, Specsavers is now the fastest growing network of eyecare professionals in Canada. The Company cited its strong business performance, consumer demand and interest from optometrists and opticians seeking ownership opportunities outside of its existing Canadian markets for its decision to begin opening stores in Manitoba.

"We are pleased to see Specsavers is being embraced by Canadians. Our expansion into Manitoba means more Canadians will have access to comprehensive eyecare and quality, affordable eyewear, as well as more opportunities for independent optometrists and opticians to start their own practice," said Bill Moir, Managing Director, Specsavers Canada. "We are proud to already have a network of more than 200 optometrists and 250 fully licensed opticians operating across Specsavers stores since launching in November 2021. The average location is caring for over 100 Canadians each week."

Specsavers stores are locally co-owned by an Optometry Partner, who is a practicing optometrist, and a Retail Partner, who is an optician or an experienced retail professional.

Specsavers provides comprehensive business support from experts in areas like administration, marketing, accounting, payroll and supply chain. The Company's award-winning marketing reaches millions of consumers to drive new patient bookings, customer traffic, patient recall and outside prescriptions. With multi-million-dollar marketing campaigns driving brand and eye health awareness, Specsavers locations are averaging over $1.5 million in revenue during their first twelve months of trading.

Independent clinics located within Specsavers are wholly owned and operated by the local Optometry Partner, who receives comprehensive clinical support allowing them to focus on patient care.

"Through an optometrist-led steering group coupled with independently owned clinics with new, advanced clinical equipment, including optical coherence tomography, Specsavers gives optometrists the tools they need to be successful in delivering patient care and to excel as a business owner," said Naomi Barber, Clinical Services Director, Specsavers Canada.

Since launching, Specsavers has covered 100 per cent of location start-up costs for optometrists and opticians to start their own Specsavers store in communities across Canada. This investment, which averages $500,000 per location, aims to boost business ownership by independent optometrists and opticians, and help them achieve success while remaining autonomous and patient care-focused.

Moir added that while the immediate focus of the expansion is Manitoba, the Company has received interest from optometrists and opticians from across Canada, and openings in other Canadian provinces may be considered in the future.

Optometrists and opticians across Canada who are interested in partnership opportunities with Specsavers can register for an upcoming online information session (Register here: join.specsavers.com/ca/info-sessions), contact Specsavers directly (Contact us: join.specsavers.com/ca/partnership-enquiry/) or learn more about Specsavers by visiting our Company blog (Inside Specsavers: join.specsavers.com/ca/partnership/).

About Specsavers

Specsavers is an optometrist-owned and -led business that entered the Canadian market in 2021. Canadians have access to comprehensive eye exams at more than 90 independently owned optometric practices located within Specsavers locations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. The network is expected to grow to 100 locations by the end of 2023. The comprehensive eye exams include a hospital grade 3D eye scan with OCT technology to support with early detection of sight-threatening eye diseases. Specsavers has a range of high-quality eyewear, including over 1,500 frames, lenses and contact lenses starting from $69 for a complete pair of single vision glasses.

Founded in the U.K. nearly 40 years ago by optometrist husband and wife team, Doug and Mary Perkins, there are now more than 2,500 Specsavers healthcare businesses across 11 countries serving over 41 million patients and customers. Specsavers is driven by its purpose of "changing lives through better sight" and aims to transform the way Canadians experience eyecare by offering exceptional service, advanced clinical equipment and affordable and quality eyewear.

