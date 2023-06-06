SPECSAVERS AND THE CANADIAN COUNCIL OF THE BLIND ANNOUNCE SPONSORSHIP TO CHAMPION VISION HEALTH

TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Specsavers, an optometrist-owned and led business is proud to announce that it has become a Participating Gold Sponsor of the Canadian Council of the Blind (CCB), whose mission is to improve the quality of life of people who are blind, deaf-blind or living with low vision through efforts that support individuals and communities.

"We at Specsavers are delighted to partner with the Canadian Council of the Blind, an organization that shares our values, to support their important work, and encourage Canadians to take care of their eye health," said Bill Moir, Managing Director of Specsavers Canada. "The Canadian Council of the Blind has an impressive history of advocating for and supporting Canadians with vision loss. We are excited about what we can accomplish when our two organizations work together."

CCB's objectives include promoting measures for the conservation of sight and the prevention of blindness for all. Specsavers shares this objective, as demonstrated by its standard of care for patients and the use of advanced technology. Specsavers uses optical coherence tomography (OCT), an advanced 3D eye scan, as part of every patient's standard eye exam. OCT helps optometrists see what is occurring beneath the surface of the eye and can detect potentially sight-threatening conditions such as diabetes, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration, leading to treatment and preventative care.

"We are thrilled to announce support from Specsavers as we advocate for better quality of life for those with vision loss," said Jim Tokos, National President of the Canadian Council of the Blind. "Over 1.2 million Canadians are blind, deaf-blind or partially sighted, and the number of Canadians living with vision loss is growing every day. It is necessary that our community has the support of organizations with shared values, who are at the forefront of eyecare and share our commitment to conserve sight for all. Most importantly, together we are changing what it means to be blind."

About Specsavers

Specsavers is an optometrist-owned and -led business that entered the Canadian market in late 2021. With a network of over 140 independent optometrists, Canadians have access to comprehensive eye exams at more than 70 clinics located within Specsavers in B.C., Alberta and Ontario. The comprehensive eye exams include a hospital grade 3D eye scan with OCT technology to support with early detection of sight-threatening eye diseases. Specsavers has a comprehensive range of high-quality eyewear, including over 1,500 frames, lenses and contact lenses starting from $69 for a complete pair of single vision glasses. Specsavers is growing rapidly in Canada with new locations opening every week.

Founded in the U.K. nearly 40 years ago by optometrist husband and wife team, Doug and Mary Perkins, there are now more than 2,500 Specsavers healthcare businesses across 11 countries serving over 41 million patients and customers. Specsavers is driven by its purpose of "changing lives through better sight" and aims to transform the way Canadians experience eyecare by offering exceptional service, advanced clinical equipment, and affordable and quality eyewear.

About the Canadian Council of the Blind

The Canadian Council of the Blind (CCB) is the Voice of the Blind™ in Canada, a membership-based charity that brings together Canadians who are living with vision loss, the blind, deaf-blind, and partially sighted. Advocating for its members, the CCB works to promote a sense of purpose and self-esteem along with an enhanced quality of life. Based on a belief in ability, not disability, the CCB is a vibrant network of active members across Canada. Each chapter is unique to its geographic area and engages in a variety of social and recreational activities based on the interests of its local members. Visit www.ccbnational.net or call 1-877-304-0968 for more information.

