Specsavers and Municipal Retirees Organization Ontario Partner to Make Eye Health More Affordable for over 36,000 Members

TORONTO, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Specsavers, a leading eyecare and eyewear provider, has announced a partnership with the Municipal Retirees Organization Ontario (MROO), the largest organization supporting OMERS pensioners.

Beginning today, MROO members can visit one of the over 50 Specsavers locations in Ontario to save when it comes to maintaining their eye health.

"We're delighted to partner with MROO and bring our passion for making quality eyecare and eyewear affordable and accessible to all their members," said Bill Moir, Managing Director of Specsavers Canada. "This partnership marks a great milestone in our mission to help change the lives of Canadians through better sight."

All Specsavers locations are equipped with OCT, which is included as part of the standard eye exam at no cost to eligible patients to ensure comprehensive clinical care. For those eligible over 65, the cost of a standard eye exam, inclusive of OCT, is covered by provincial health care plans.

OCT is a 3D eye scan that generates an in-depth analysis of the back of the eye providing optometrists with additional information to more deeply understand patients' eye health. Specsavers also has a range of high-quality eyewear, including over 1,000 frames, lenses and contact lenses starting from $69 for a complete pair of single vision glasses.

"The focus on eye health and great value makes Specsavers a perfect partner for MROO," said Keith Robicheau, President of MROO. "We are proud to partner with a company that will offer not just great prices but also comprehensive eye exams that will benefit our members."

About Specsavers

Specsavers is an optometrist-owned and -led business that entered the Canadian market in late 2021. Since then, we've opened over 100 independently owned optometrist practices across the country, in B.C., Alberta and Ontario, with stores set to open in Manitoba in the summer of 2024. As part of Specsavers commitment to accessible eyecare, Specsavers equips every location with Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) technology. OCT technology helps optometrists to detect sight-threatening conditions in their earliest stages. Specsavers has a range of high-quality eyewear, including over 1,000 frames, lenses and contact lenses starting from $69 for a complete pair of single vision glasses.

Founded in the UK 40 years ago by optometrist husband-and-wife team, Doug and Mary Perkins, there are now more than 2,600 Specsavers healthcare businesses across 11 countries serving over 42 million patients and customers. Specsavers is driven by its purpose of "changing lives through better sight" and aims to transform the way Canadians experience eyecare by offering exceptional service, advanced clinical equipment and affordable and quality eyewear.

About the Municipal Retirees Organization Ontario (MROO)

Municipal Retirees Organization of Ontario (MROO) was created as a not-for-profit corporation in 1977. MROO speaks on behalf of all Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) pensioners and provides services, benefits, and offers to 36,000 + members. MROO is the largest OMERS retiree organization and the only one with membership open to retirees from all walks of local government life.

