Sparx Technology Inc. Virtually Closes the Market
Apr 13, 2022, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Alan Thorgeirson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Drew Craig, Director, Sparx Technology Inc. ("Sparx") (TSXV: SPRX), and their team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.
Sparx is an interactive media technology company whose principal activities are providing media companies and sports teams with technologies to engage audiences.
The patented Sparx platform enables broadcasters, streamers, and video producers to engage viewers for longer, generate new revenue opportunities, and create lean-forward experiences for audiences' eager to join the action. Millions of users can connect to the Sparx platform and interact simultaneously on their mobile phone, tablet, or computer anywhere in the world, in real time.
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Alan Thorgeirson, [email protected]
