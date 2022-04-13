Sparx Technology Inc. Virtually Closes the Market

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Alan Thorgeirson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Drew Craig, Director, Sparx Technology Inc. ("Sparx") (TSXV: SPRX), and their team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

Sparx is an interactive media technology company whose principal activities are providing media companies and sports teams with technologies to engage audiences.