Space investment spin-off to help keep patients healthy on Earth

LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Sameer Zuberi, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, attended the unveiling of a telemedicine hub pilot project at the Pierrefonds CLSC, a local community healthcare service centre in the Montreal area. This hub uses healthcare technologies integrated by Canadian company Baüne as part of the Canadian Space Agency's (CSA) Connected Care Medical Modules (C2M2) initiative. Mr. Zuberi was with Dan Gabay, CEO of the Montreal West Island Integrated University Health and Social Services Centre; Lisa Campbell, CSA President; and David Saint-Jacques, CSA astronaut.

The CSA's C2M2 initiative encourages the development of technologies that will enable astronauts to monitor their health and handle their medical issues in a more autonomous fashion while they are far from Earth. Baüne's C2M2 prototype is now being adapted to meet the needs of patients here on Earth in a telemedicine hub. This hub features cutting-edge devices with which users will be able to take several measurements themselves, such as blood pressure, pulse and blood oxygen levels.

The telemedicine hub is a concrete example of how space innovation can help address pressing issues on Earth, such as improving access to quality healthcare. While space activities require us to be at the forefront of innovation with transformative technologies, space exploration also paves the way for ground-breaking advancements that help improve the well-being of Canadians across the country.

"Space investments drive innovation, create high-quality jobs and fuel economic growth. Canada is more committed than ever to supporting its thriving space sector by helping our companies scale up and push the limits of innovation, just like Baüne did with its healthcare solution. This will not only allow Canada to seize important economic opportunities as a key player in the global space industry, but also help change lives here on Earth with impressive technologies."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Space exploration has led to numerous technological and scientific discoveries, which are now benefitting Canadians. Whether on Earth or in space, healthcare is important. The new telemedicine hub pilot project at the Pierrefonds CLSC directly results from investments in healthcare technologies for space. They also concretely benefit us here on Earth."

- Sameer Zuberi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"Today's unveiling reflects Canada's vision to harness space technologies for the benefit of all Canadians. Humans are going back to the Moon, and this time we are investing in sustainable and long-term exploration. To achieve this, we need technologies that will keep astronauts safe and healthy on the lunar surface for months at a time. Healthcare solutions such as Baüne's hold great potential for the future of space exploration, and bring immediate, meaningful impacts right here at home."

- Lisa Campbell, Canadian Space Agency President

"We are thrilled to introduce Telehealth Station, a pilot project that marks a turning point in improving intake of clients without a family doctor. Through this project, we are taking an innovative approach to providing West Island residents with close-to-home services. Our goal is to add value to our front-line strategies and scale them up across our other community points of service."

- Dan Gabay, CEO of the Montreal West Island Integrated University Health and Social Services Centre

C2M2s are equipped with an AI-powered computer system that integrates and connects different medical technologies to detect, diagnose, treat, and monitor certain health conditions.

Launched in 2022, the CSA's C2M2 initiative funded five Canadian companies, including Baüne, approximately $2 million each to develop a first round of medical solutions for autonomous care.

each to develop a first round of medical solutions for autonomous care. In September 2024 , four Canadian companies – Baüne, CardioComm Solutions, Lunar Medical and ResusMind – were awarded approximately $150,000 each to design the next generation of C2M2s.

, four Canadian companies – Baüne, CardioComm Solutions, Lunar Medical and ResusMind – were awarded approximately each to design the next generation of C2M2s. Three of them – Baüne, Lunar Medical and ResusMind – will now receive additional funding of approximately $650,000 each to build a prototype of their solution.

