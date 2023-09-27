The Government of Canada is making investments in British Columbia to refresh community spaces, attract new visitors, and stimulate local economies

KAMLOOPS, BC, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Safe and inclusive public spaces and dynamic tourism attractions are key to building vibrant communities. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, supporting businesses and boosting economic vitality.

Southern Interior communities receive over $4.7 million to revitalize public spaces and enhance tourism experiences (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, in recognition of World Tourism Day, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $4.7 million in PacifiCan funding for 30 projects in British Columbia's Southern Interior. This includes almost $3 million for 11 projects through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) and over $1.7 million for 19 projects through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF).

Some of the investments announced include:

$750,000 to improve Tranquille Market Corridor infrastructure in Kamloops ;

to improve Tranquille Market Corridor infrastructure in ; $750,000 to revitalize Kimberley's "Platzl" shopping district;

to revitalize "Platzl" shopping district; $525,000 to revitalize the red grain elevator in Creston; and

to revitalize the red grain elevator in and $200,000 to improve tourism offerings and the visitor centre in Castlegar .

For the full list of projects, please see backgrounder in the section below.

Communities benefiting from improved public spaces and tourism experiences through today's announcement include: 70 Mile House, Blue River, Clearwater, Clinton, Cranbrook, Fernie, Heffley Creek, Invermere, Kelowna, Lumby, Lytton, Meadow Creek, Monte Lake, Nelson, Robson, Salmon Arm, Slocan Park, Vernon, and Yahk.

Quotes

"From world-class ski hills and wineries to spectacular lakes, the Southern Interior is home to some of British Columbia's most beautiful spaces and top tourism destinations. Investing in shared public spaces and tourism experiences in this region will not only help bring people together, it will help businesses create jobs right in their communities so they can thrive for years to come."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"This funding supports Council's desire to create inclusive spaces that promote revitalization and social connection. The Tranquille Market Corridor is a key business and pedestrian area experiencing significant investment and renewal. With this contribution from PacifiCan, we're able to improve the safety and accessibility of the area as it prepares for more growth."

- Reid Hamer-Jackson, Mayor, City of Kamloops

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout British Columbia .

. The Canada Community Revitalization Fund and Tourism Relief Fund programs both launched in the summer of 2021.

The CCRF provides $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in projects that build and improve community infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible.

over two years to regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in projects that build and improve community infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible. The TRF provides $500 million over two years to help tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth.

over two years to help tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth. PacifiCan opened new offices in Kelowna , Cranbrook , Victoria , Campbell River , Prince George , Prince Rupert , and Fort St. John in 2022. These offices serve businesses and communities across the province.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $4.7 million in PacifiCan funding for 30 projects in British Columbia's Southern Interior. This includes almost $3 million for 11 projects through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) and over $1.7 million for 19 projects through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF). These projects are expected to create over 110 jobs in the Southern Interior region.

The projects announced today include:

Canada Community Revitalization Fund

City of Kamloops

$750,000

Funding will help rehabilitate Tranquille Market Corridor infrastructure in Kamloops. These improvements will directly support Kamloops' economic recovery by providing an enhanced space for tourists to enjoy new seating, planters, and brickwork.

City of Kimberley

$750,000

Funding will help revitalize the 'Platzl," a Bavarian-themed shopping district in Kimberley that serves as home to the city's signature festivals and other community events. Project work includes additional parking, new lighting, bike racks, park benches and other infrastructure.

City of Salmon Arm

$84,000

Funding will help retrofit and expand the Ross Street Plaza public washroom in Salmon Arm. This work will double the capacity of the current washroom and allow visitors to spend more time in this important outdoor community space in the downtown core.

Columbia Basin Trust

$525,000

Funding will help revitalize the historic red grain elevator in Creston. Repairing this landmark will allow it to continue as a local tourism destination.

Kamloops Food Policy Council

$265,712

Funding will support the creation of an urban agriculture parklet and community space at the Kamloops Food Hub. This work will contribute to the revitalization of the Tranquille Corridor (the main commercial street on Kamloops' North Shore), attracting more visitors to businesses in the area.

Lake Windermere District Lions Club

$248,000

Funding will help create a Lake Windermere District Lions Campground in Invermere. This campground will include 50 campsites, two accessible washrooms, and shower blocks.

New Pathways to Gold Society

$12,825

Funding will restore the historic Cariboo Wagon Road from Clinton to Barkerville. Project work will include new interpretive materials, picnic tables, connector trails, and bike repair stations.

Slocan Valley Heritage Trail Society

$79,500

Funding will go towards resurfacing parts of the Slocan Valley Rail Trail in Winlaw. Project work will include adding new gravel, filling potholes, and resurfacing trail sections.

The Heffley Creek Community Recreation Association

$14,625

Funding will help revitalize Heffley Creek community hall in Kamloops. Project activities include upgrading the indoor library space, creating exterior murals for a local artist to paint, and installing picnic fixtures.

The Kamloops Wildlife Park Society

$86,943

Funding will go towards construction of an outdoor classroom at the BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops. This new classroom will accommodate visitors of all ages, who will have access to a curriculum focused on conservation, biodiversity, and sustainability.

The Salmon Arm Curling Club

$144,506

Funding will help replace the curling club roof in Salmon Arm. This project will help more people use the space, which includes a six-sheet curling club, restaurant, bar, and lounges.

Tourism Relief Fund

Canadian Sun & Mountains Travel Corporation

$99,999

Funding will go towards developing small self-drive group itineraries and tours in Nelson and rural British Columbia. Project work includes developing the product offering, designing trip itineraries and developing a website.

Castlegar & District Chamber of Commerce

$200,000

Funding will help enhance tourism offerings and the visitor centre in Castlegar. A new mass timber visitor centre will be constructed, giving the building an iconic indoor and outdoor space for visitors looking to access information about regional, provincial, and Canadian tourism activities.

Castlegar Parks and Trails Society

$8,000

Funding will help expand public recreational amenities for visitors in Castlegar. Project work will include building a parking lot and trailhead kiosk at the base of a new mountain bike trail network called Rialto Trails.

City of Kelowna

$57,500

Funding will help the city to identify new routes for the Kelowna International Airport through collecting data and developing a promotion plan.

Dragonfly Resorts Ltd.

$99,999

Funding will help develop facilities and Indigenous tourism offerings at the Siwash Lake Wilderness Resort near 70 Mile House. Work will include installing solar-powered pod-style accommodations, upgrading the washhouse, landscaping, and developing Indigenous guided adventure tours.

Echo Lake Resort

$99,999

Funding will go towards upgrading and modernizing the lake amenities in Lumby. Project work includes increasing the resort's watercraft fleet, installing floating docks, customizing fishing tours, and improving cabin facilities.

Kumsheen Raft Adventures Ltd.

$99,999

Funding will help expand resort infrastructure and public recreational services in Lytton. Project work will include expanding the cabin tent sites to include solar panels and mobile stroke units, renovating the basketball court, and adding additional signage to achieve environmentally sustainable business practices and promote attractions for visitors.

Maverick Mountainworks Inc.

$9,500

Funding will support purchasing and promoting jet board water activity to tourists near Sun Peaks. This is a new tourism offering for the region, which did not offer jet boarding previously.

Monte Lake Resort

$99,999

Funding will support rebuilding the resort facilities to support business recovery in Monte Lake. The business was directly impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire of 2021, which destroyed the existing recreation centre, lodge and 300 trees on the property.

River's Edge RV Park

$99,999

Funding will support developing yurt accommodations at a riverside campsite in Yahk. Project work includes purchasing, installing, and furnishing of four yurts, a guest kitchen, and new washroom.

Selkirk Mountain Experience Ltd.

$23,485

Funding will help upgrade the chalet accommodations to provide better services and comply with health protocols at the proponent's location in the northern Selkirk Mountains.

SEM Resort Limited Partnership

$88,221

Funding will help upgrade the infrastructure and furnishings at the St. Eugene Gold Resort Casino in the East Kootenays. Project work will include replacing the exterior tent panels and drapery, repairing the staircase, and constructing a pool fence.

Silver Star Resort Association

$200,000

Funding will go towards developing a destination management plan to attract visitors to the Silver Star Resort and other businesses in Vernon. Project work will include engaging with community members, conducting research, creating marketing projects, and developing a long-term strategy.

Thick as Thieves Entertainment Inc.

$99,999

Funding supports delivery of the AltITunes and Island Time music festivals in the Okanagan. AltITunes, located at Big White Ski Resort, showcases alternative, indie and dance music from across Canada. Island Time is a beach-themed event at Okanagan Lake.

Tourism Fernie Society

$36,232

Funding will improve accessibility to winter tourism activities in Fernie. Project work includes purchasing snowmobiles and snow grooming equipment for trail systems and parking, improved signage and accessibility.

Tourism Kelowna Society, Downtown Kelowna Association

$190,438

Funding supports delivering the Meet Me on Bernard annual summer activation in Kelowna. Project activities include incorporating new innovations (a mobile visitor centre, mobile-exclusive passes, other events and a large-scale "Love for Kelowna" art installation) into the annual event.

Wells Gray Chalets and Wilderness Adventures Ltd.

$72,500

Funding will help to adapt chalets for hut-to-hut wilderness touring company in Clearwater. Project work will include renovating two chalets from dorm-style layout to individual rooms.

White Grizzly Adventures Ltd.

$99,999

Funding will go towards expanding skiing experiences in the Kootenays. Project work includes creating new backcountry ski tours, expanding equipment rentals, improving accommodation and mountain infrastructure, and upgrading the company's website.

Wiegele Holdings Ltd.

$99,999

Funding will support delivering health and infrastructure upgrades to improve the company's heli-skiing business in Blue River.

