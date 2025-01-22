The Government of Canada is making investments in tourism across British Columbia to attract visitors and drive local economic growth

ROSSLAND, BC, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - British Columbia is home to breathtaking natural attractions and outdoor recreation experiences that bring the world to our doorstep. Tourism is important to Canada's economy and creates good jobs in communities, from major city centres to rural and remote areas, to Indigenous communities. In the Southern Interior, tourism business owners, operators and entrepreneurs have ambitious plans and PacifiCan is here to support those ambitions.

Today the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $2 million in PacifiCan funding through the Tourism Growth Program for 14 organizations based in B.C.'s Southern Interior. This investment will help enhance outdoor recreation, extend the tourism season, and attract visitors to smaller communities.

As part of today's announcement, the Black Jack Ski Club in Rossland will receive $250,000 to enhance the accessibility of its day lodge, expand its equipment rental service, and install interpretive signage. These upgrades will improve the visitor experience and transform the Club into a year-round destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

The Columbia Valley Greenways Trail Alliance is receiving $250,000 in PacifiCan funding to improve a four-kilometre section of the hiking and biking trail network in the Columbia Valley. The upgraded trail will increase access between Radium Hot Springs and Invermere, enhance accessibility for people of all ages and abilities, and encourage more visitors to explore the region's natural beauty. PacifiCan's investment will also facilitate planning for a safer, more accessible trail route between Radium and Kootenay National Park.

Niche Wine Company is receiving $240,000 to transform its West Kelowna winery into a vibrant micro-resort and agritourism destination for both residents and visitors. PacifiCan funding will help the Indigenous-owned winery develop curated cultural experiences, including elevated wine tastings and farm-to-table dining that showcase the rich agricultural traditions of the Okanagan Valley.

Other investments included in today's announcements are:

$250,000 for CAPOW Guiding to improve infrastructure for its backcountry hiking tours near Revelstoke

$174,000 for the City of Kelowna to expand air service at Kelowna International Airport and promote travel during the shoulder season

$185,000 for Kartplex in Oliver to enhance its race-karting experience with new tracks, solar lighting and training simulators

$110,000 for Kootenay Rockies Tourism to develop a marketing campaign to help attract more visitors to 20 rural communities along Highway 3

$190,731 for the Shuswap Trail Alliance to improve a network of trails for mountain biking and hiking in the Shuswap region

$39,000 for Sparwood Trails Alliance to expand the district's local trail network

$18,950 for Trails to the Boundary Society to enhance its guided bike tours in Rock Creek

$42,000 for the Village of Nakusp to improve accessibility on the Nakusp Hot Springs Trail

$75,000 for Wettstone Guest Ranch to winterize its cabins in the South Cariboo

$62,108 for Yahk Soap & Candle Co. to upgrade its cafe and kitchen at Two Scoop Steve in the community of Yahk

$130,000 for ZipZone Peachland to enhance its zipline experience and climbing wall to facilitate larger groups

Projects like the ones announced today deliver memorable experiences for Canadian and international visitors alike. They create jobs, grow the local economy, enrich communities, and put B.C. on the map as a destination of choice.

"The Southern Interior of British Columbia is home to world-class tourism attractions that showcase the stunning natural beauty and rich history and culture of our province. PacifiCan is proud to support these organizations as they seize growth opportunities and create memorable experiences for both residents and visitors alike. The projects announced today will enhance tourism in rural communities, create good jobs, and strengthen the local economy."

-The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"From majestic mountains to captivating coastlines, British Columbia has what tourists want. That's why we're helping B.C.'s tourism industry grow and thrive through the Tourism Growth Program. This important funding means that businesses and organizations can expand, create jobs and attract more tourists to the Southern Interior. I look forward to seeing the difference it makes in the years to come!"

-The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Black Jack Cross Country Ski Club is incredibly grateful for PacifiCan's support of our Expansion of Trailhead Facilities. This new infrastructure has been a vision and priority of our strategic plan with the goal of showcasing a new day lodge for the BC Winter Games in February 2026. This legacy project is fundamental to Black Jack Cross Country Ski Club's ability to host larger events and expand our community service year-round. This funding supports the creation of a local tourism asset fostering economic growth while improving accessibility and visitor experience. The Expansion of Trailhead Facilities will help fulfill our vision of creating a world-class cross country ski experience for our members, community and visitors"

-Adele Pratt, Board Member for Black Jack Cross Country Ski Club

"The Tourism Growth Program funding from PacifiCan is a transformative investment in the Columbia Valley's trail network. This funding enhances and expands sustainable trails, creating opportunities for active tourism and showcasing the natural beauty of our region. By improving accessibility and outdoor infrastructure, we're not only promoting healthy lifestyles and year-round visitation but also boosting our local economy. Importantly, this project advances our vision of connecting Radium and Fairmont through a world-class trail network, positioning the Columbia Valley as a premier destination for outdoor enthusiasts."

-Lianne Lang, Project Manager, Columbia Valley Greenways Trail Alliance

"We're incredibly excited to partner with PacifiCan to bring our vision of mountain-top luxury accommodations to life in West Kelowna. This investment empowers us to diversify our farm into a premier agritourism destination, blending Okanagan wine, cuisine, and culture to create unforgettable experiences in a truly breathtaking setting."

-Joanna Schlosser, CEO, Niche Wine Company

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

The Tourism Growth Program is a key component of the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, which charts a course for long-term growth, investment, and stability in Canada's tourism industry.

tourism industry. Through this $108 million national program, the Government of Canada is investing $14 million in British Columbia to help small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and communities, including Indigenous communities, develop local tourism attractions and experiences that make Canada a destination of choice.

national program, the Government of is investing in to help small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and communities, including Indigenous communities, develop local tourism attractions and experiences that make a destination of choice. In B.C., tourism employs over 84,000 people. Over 16,650 tourism businesses operate in B.C.

In 2021, the B.C. tourism industry generated $13.5 billion in revenue.

