Source Rock Royalties Ltd. Opens the Market

TORONTO, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Brad Docherty, President and Chief Executive Officer, Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR) and his team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing, light oil focused portfolio of royalty interests concentrated in southeast Saskatchewan, east-central Alberta, west-central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan.