Sollum Technologies signs an agreement with les Productions Horticoles Demers for the installation of its smart lighting solution

The goal is to develop light recipes for commercial scale greenhouse pepper production during the winter. The first production period will begin in January 2021. Sollum's technology will recreate, among others, dynamic lighting based on the Sun's natural light cycle during the summer solstice-21st of June-which consists of a clear sky for 16 hours a day. The results of this trial could validate the DEMERS methodology or lead to improvements. Over the course of the project, Harrow will also be developing light recipes for tomatoes, and, potentially, for cucumbers as well.

"In a context in which food autonomy is becoming more and more important, we have to produce fresh fruits and vegetables year-round," emphasized Jacques Demers, president and CEO of Les Productions Horticoles Demers. "To achieve that, we're going to have to supply supermarkets, which make up 70 % to 75 % of produce purchases. And for the time being, less than ten companies in Québec can do that. In order to satisfy consumers, we must continue to contribute to research and adjust our model for local agriculture so that it coexists with and complements a higher number of big commercial greenhouses and small-scale growers," he concluded.

For Sollum Technologies president and CEO Louis Brun, "We're very proud to be able to count on an industry leader like Les Productions Horticoles Demers to accelerate the development and adoption of our solution. By considering the possibility of revisiting his methodology in order to ensure the future of greenhouse produce production, his initiative will enable Sollum to validate the technological advances made in greenhouse production and confirm the advantages our technology provides in terms of energy efficiency, cultivation productivity, produce shelf life, and produce quality."

About Sollum Technologies

Inspired by nature, Sollum Technologies was founded in 2015 to offer greenhouse producers the only smart LED lighting solution which dynamically recreates and modulates the full spectrum of the Sun's natural light. It is based in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development, and manufacturing activities are concentrated. It works closely with its clients to create recipes adapted to the growth cycle of each product, regardless of its native climate in the world and the location of the greenhouse. Sollum's lighting solutions thereby provide unparalleled value in terms of energy savings, productivity, and superior produce quality through a flexible, adaptive, and easy-to-use application, with great respect for the environment. It was awarded the Solar Impulse Foundation Efficient Solution Label granted to only 1000 technologies in the world. For more information, visit sollum.tech, our LinkedIn or Facebook pages.

About Les Productions Horticoles Demers

DEMERS is an eco-local greenhouse and agriculture company which produces high quality tomatoes, eggplant, peppers, strawberries, and raspberries in Saint-Nicolas, Québec. For 50 years, the DEMERS brand has incarnated creativity, authenticity, and respect in seeking a balance between cultivation and nature. The company is recognized by the Québec industry as a technological leader in the greenhouse production of fresh fruits and vegetables. It is among the best tomato producers in North America.

