MONTRÉAL, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Berger, a global leader in the development of high-quality substrates, has chosen to equip their research greenhouse facilities with Sollum® Technologies' dynamic LED grow light solution in order to explore new strategies for optimizing crop performance.

"Sollum's dynamic LED technology stands out for its unparalleled flexibility and adaptability", said Marc Charland, Head of Research at Berger. "By combining the best strategies with our high-performance substrates, we aim to maximize the potential of lettuce cultivation while maintaining our ability to adapt the lighting to other crop varieties."

Berger's research greenhouses, which currently use HPS lighting, will be upgraded to Sollum's state-of-the-art technology to push the boundaries of crop science. The collaboration will focus on identifying optimal growing conditions for specific crops, with an initial emphasis on lettuce. The research will evaluate how substrate formulation and dynamic lighting can work together to achieve superior crop quality and yield.

"Berger is a highly respected name in the industry, and we are thrilled to collaborate with their talented team", said Kassim Tremblay, Vice President, Strategic Accounts at Sollum Technologies. "By bringing together two leaders in their respective fields, we're creating an opportunity to redefine best practices in substrate development and lighting strategies for diverse crops."

A shared commitment to innovation

Both companies share a commitment to advancing innovation and precision in agricultural science. Sollum's 100% dynamic LED lighting solution offers unparalleled control of the light spectrum, intensity, and zoning, enabling Berger's researchers to test and adapt their substrates to a variety of growing scenarios. The partnership is poised to deliver actionable insights that will benefit growers across the industry.

About Berger, a visionary partner

Berger is one of the world's leading producers of horticultural and agricultural mixes. Our substrates, sought after by the most discerning growers, combine three generations of scientific and practical know-how. Our eight processing plants and thirteen harvesting sites across North America meet the highest modern, eco-responsible production standards.

Our unique way of being and of working make us better colleagues, better business partners and better citizens since 1963.

About Sollum Technologies

Sollum Technologies designed the only 100% dynamic LED lighting solution that modulates the full spectrum of the Sun's natural light to illuminate closed environments such as greenhouses, research centers and laboratories. Sollum's award-winning, turnkey solution consists of internet of things, AI-powered light fixtures that are controlled by Sollum's proprietary SUN as a Service® cloud platform. Sollum's distinctive proposition is a fully scalable cleantech solution that evolves with business needs and multi-zone light management, with each zone benefiting from automatic dimming of an unlimited number of light recipes; this is why it provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings and, additionally for greenhouse growers, increased productivity, and superior produce quality.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development, and manufacturing activities are concentrated, and has a representative office in Leamington (Ontario, Canada). For more information, visit sollum.tech.

