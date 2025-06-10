SOLLUM TECHNOLOGIES PARTNERS WITH OPTIMAL TO ADVANCE AI GREENHOUSE CONTROL

BRINGING TOGETHER DYNAMIC LIGHTING AND AI CLIMATE CONTROL FOR NEXT-LEVEL PRECISION CEA

MONTRÉAL and LONDON, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Sollum Technologies is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Optimal, a leader in AI greenhouse control. This collaboration integrates Sollum's 100% dynamic LED lighting with Optimal's AI climate and irrigation control platform, enabling growers to precisely execute their desired growing strategy under rapidly changing weather conditions.

"Growers today use Optimal to create their desired climate conditions without spending hours adjusting settings," said Dave Hunter, CEO and Founder of Optimal. "With Optimal, growers spend less than 10 minutes per week on climate and irrigation control, yet achieve higher yield, quality, and energy efficiency. Lighting is one of the most powerful levers in a greenhouse. Integrating with Sollum's dynamic LEDs gives our AI the flexibility to adjust that lever in real time. It's a natural extension of our platform."

By integrating with Sollum's proprietary SUN as a Service® platform, Optimal's AI anticipates the impact of light and balances it with climate and irrigation in real time. Optimal's AI seamlessly updates settings in the grower's existing control computer. The result for growers is a fully automated system that precisely executes their growing strategy 24/7 across lighting, climate, and irrigation.

"Our dynamic lighting solution was built to adapt — and this partnership takes that adaptability to the next level," said François R.-Moisan, co-founder and CTO at Sollum Technologies. "By connecting with Optimal's decision-making engine, our platform becomes even more responsive to crop needs. Together, we're providing growers with a seamless and intelligent way to optimize production."

About Sollum Technologies

Sollum Technologies designed the only 100% dynamic LED lighting solution that modulates the full spectrum of the Sun's natural light to illuminate closed environments such as greenhouses, research centers and laboratories. Sollum's award-winning, turnkey solution consists of internet of things, AI-powered light fixtures that are controlled by Sollum's proprietary SUN as a Service® cloud platform. Sollum's distinctive proposition is a fully scalable cleantech solution that evolves with business needs and multi-zone light management, with each zone benefiting from automatic dimming of an unlimited number of light recipes; this is why it provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings and, additionally for greenhouse growers, increased productivity, and superior produce quality.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development, and manufacturing activities are concentrated, and has representative offices in Leamington (Ontario, Canada) and Atlanta (Georgia, USA). For more information, visit sollum.tech.

About Optimal

Optimal develops AI–powered software that helps growers achieve higher yield, product quality, and production reliability under rapidly changing conditions. Optimal's team comes from leading AI institutions including Google DeepMind, Microsoft, and Airbus Defence and Space. Optimal has customers in Europe and North America. Learn more at https://optimal.ag.

