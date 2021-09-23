MONTRÉAL, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ -Today, Sollum Technologies announced the release of its latest fixture for its 100% programmable smart LED lighting solution. The advanced fixture, known as the SF05A, constitutes a clear and considerable advance for Sollum and horticultural lighting technology.

Key metrics improved in the SF05A include:

Sollum is proud to introduce the SF05A, the latest generation of its smart LED fixture: an AI-powered grow light that remains light years ahead of other technologies. Connected Power LED by nature. (CNW Group/Sollum Technologies)

An increase of the light output by 21%

An increase of the energy efficiency by 16%

A reduction of the Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) of 16%

Enhanced Features, such as:

Advance autonomous monitoring

Self-upgradable system

Plug & Play Sun All Day

Designed & manufactured in Canada, Sollum's newest fixture is lighter and even easier to install. Its already industry-leading spectrum quality and dynamic spectrum rectification capability were enhanced in order to provide growers with the only 100% programmable, full spectrum smart LED lighting solution available on the market.

Seamless Integration



The fixture's integration with the SUN as a Service® ("SUNaaS") cloud platform has been streamlined to make assimilation into a greenhouse's software infrastructure seamless. Greenhouse growers also benefit from improved fixture functionality for controllable and automated light system monitoring.

"Sollum's engineering and manufacturing teams did a fantastic job in designing our newest light fixture," said Sollum CTO François Roy-Moisan. "We delivered a superior yet affordable technology that represents the cutting edge of lighting innovation."

"Our newest fixture confirms once again that our 100% programmable smart LED lighting solution is ahead of its time, set to revolutionize horticultural lighting," explains Sollum CEO Louis Brun. "I would like to thank our teams, clients, partners and all who supported us as we continued innovating through the unpredictable and difficult circumstances of this past year."

For more detailed information about Sollum's newest fixture, please visit Sollum.tech

About Sollum Technologies

Inspired by nature, Sollum Technologies was founded in 2015 to offer greenhouse growers the only smart LED lighting solution which dynamically recreates, perfects, and modulates the full spectrum of the Sun's natural light. The company is based in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development, and manufacturing activities are concentrated. Sollum™ works closely with its clients and research centers to create recipes that are adapted to the growth cycle of each crop, regardless of its native climate or the location of the greenhouse. Its SUN as a Service® cloud platform enables multi-zone light management so growers can implement several different recipes simultaneously in the same greenhouse. The platform also automatically adapts the lighting of each zone to the ambient light to match recipe targets. Sollum's award-winning lighting solution thereby provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings, productivity, and superior produce quality through a flexible, adaptive, and easy-to-use application, with great respect for the environment. For more information, visit sollum.tech.



©2021 Sollum Technologies. All rights reserved. SUN as a Service, LED to Nature and the Sollum logo are registered or trademarks of Sollum Technologies.

SOURCE Sollum Technologies

For further information: Marketing, Jenny Zammit, +1.514.975.7308, [email protected]; Media Relation, Valérie Gonzalo, +1.514.626.6976, [email protected]