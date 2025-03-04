GROUNDBREAKING PARTNERSHIP TO MONITOR PLANT GROWTH AND PRODUCTIVITY TO ADJUST LIGHTING IN REAL TIME

MONTRÉAL, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Sollum Technologies and Leaficient are pioneering a breakthrough technology that redefines how LED lighting adapts to plant growth. Today's traditional lighting strategies rely on Daily Light Integral (DLI) as the primary metric for optimizing plant growth, based on the premise that plants absorb and use light with the same efficiency throughout the day and at all growth stages. However, recent research has shown that plant productivity can change significantly based on a myriad of factors relating to the environment, resources provided and internal biological processes. In response, Sollum and Leaficient are collaborating to develop the first closed-loop, plant-adaptive dynamic lighting system, which adjusts lighting in real time based on plant productivity and growth rates.

Sollum and Leaficient introduce the first closed-loop, plant-adaptive dynamic lighting system, which adjusts lighting in real time based on plant productivity and growth rates. The combined Sollum-Leaficient solution leverages Leaficient’s cutting-edge plant monitoring technology to measure photosynthetic efficiency and adjust light intensity accordingly. (CNW Group/Sollum Technologies)

"Today's lighting strategies are outdated because they don't take into account the actual efficiency of light absorption by plants," said François R-Moisan, CTO and co-founder of Sollum Technologies. "Growers are often paying for photons that plants are not using effectively. By integrating Leaficient's real-time plant measurement technology with our dynamic LED lighting solution, we can now ensure that every photon is maximally utilized—boosting yields while reducing energy costs."

A new era in dynamic lighting

The combined Sollum-Leaficient solution leverages Leaficient's cutting-edge plant monitoring technology to measure photosynthetic efficiency and adjust light intensity accordingly. This closed-loop approach ensures that plants receive the exact amount of light they need, precisely when they need it, eliminating unnecessary energy costs and optimizing growth conditions for any crop varieties.

"The future of horticultural lighting isn't just about delivering more light—it's about delivering the right light at the right time," said Brian Stancil, co-founder and CEO of Leaficient. "By focusing on real-time plant productivity rather than static lighting schedules, we're not just improving efficiency—we're transforming how growers manage their crops."

This groundbreaking collaboration between Sollum and Leaficient marks a paradigm shift in controlled environment agriculture with the first plant-aware dynamic lighting solution that maximizes both yield and sustainability.

Industry disruption with real-world impact

For greenhouse and vertical farm operators, this innovation offers a compelling alternative to legacy lighting strategies that often rely on static schedules and overcompensate with excessive energy consumption. Instead, Sollum and Leaficient offer an intelligent lighting system that adapts to the biological rhythms of crops to ensure optimal performance at every stage of development. Beyond optimizing lighting efficiency, this breakthrough will enable precise control over crop development—triggering fruiting and flowering at optimal times or even enhancing specific nutrient and flavor profiles.

About Sollum Technologies

Sollum Technologies designed the only 100% dynamic LED lighting solution that modulates the full spectrum of the Sun's natural light to illuminate closed environments such as greenhouses, research centers and laboratories. Sollum's award-winning, turnkey solution consists of internet of things, AI-powered light fixtures that are controlled by Sollum's proprietary SUN as a Service® cloud platform. Sollum's distinctive proposition

is a fully scalable cleantech solution that evolves with business needs and multi-zone light management, with each zone benefiting from automatic dimming of an unlimited number of light recipes; this is why it provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings and, additionally for greenhouse growers, increased productivity, and superior produce quality.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development, and manufacturing activities are concentrated, and has representative offices in Leamington (Ontario, Canada) and Atlanta (Georgia, US). For more information, visit sollum.tech.

About Leaficient

Leaficient is redefining agriculture with innovative AI-driven solutions. Its flagship platform, HeliOS, combines remote sensing and predictive AI with grower-centric design to deliver actionable insights and enhance productivity. By bridging the gap between AI and farming, Leaficient is empowering growers worldwide to thrive in a sustainable, data-driven future.

Leaficient is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a hotbed for robotics and AI innovation. The core technologies behind Leaficient's solution were developed with support from the National Science Foundation and Carnegie Mellon University.

