SOLLUM'S DYNAMIC LED LIGHTING SYSTEM WITH CUSTOM RECIPES AND ZONING CONTROL IMPROVES GREENHOUSE LETTUCE PRODUCTION

MONTRÉAL, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Sollum Technologies is proud to announce its new partnership with Greenway Farms. Based in Maryland, Greenway Farms is a purpose-driven aquaponic farm that grows leafy greens and fresh fish year-round in a sustainable manner—free from GMOs, pesticides, herbicides, and synthetic chemicals.

Greenway Farms uses Sollum’s LED lighting system to apply custom light recipes tailored to each crop’s growth stage and easily manage zone-by-zone adjustments. This level of flexibility is essential for delivering consistent quality across lettuce varieties and achieving operational efficiency and sustainability goals. (CNW Group/Sollum Technologies)

Founded by a team with deep experience in global food production, Greenway Farms prioritizes food safety, nutrition, and education. Committed to a local and sustainable food supply, the farm delivers fresh produce and fish across the DC-Maryland-Virginia region, avoiding long transportation routes and advancing the principles of clean agriculture.

To support their mission and further enhance crop quality, the Greenway Farms team has selected Sollum's 100% dynamic SF-ONE™ LED lighting fixtures. The fixtures are managed on Sollum's SUN as a Service® platform, which enables custom light recipes and zone-by-zone control specifically for lettuce production.

"We chose Sollum for its unmatched flexibility," said Elshan Bal, partner at Greenway Farms. "Being able to fine-tune our light spectrum and intensity at the zone level gives us a new level of control over crop quality, uniformity, and scheduling. This adaptability is a real game changer for our production."

Greenway Farms uses Sollum's LED lighting system to apply custom light recipes tailored to each crop's growth stage and easily manage zone-by-zone adjustments. This level of flexibility is essential for delivering consistent quality across lettuce varieties and achieving operational efficiency and sustainability goals.

"Greenway Farms exemplifies the kind of forward thinking, quality-driven operation our solution was designed for," said Vice President, Sales for the US market, Matthew Bonavita, at Sollum Technologies. "We're excited to collaborate with their team to take advantage of all that dynamic lighting has to offer, from targeted crop performance to more efficient energy use."

This collaboration marks another milestone in Sollum's continued growth within the leafy greens sector, where flexibility, control, and sustainability are driving better outcomes for growers and consumers alike.

To learn more about Sollum's dynamic LED solution, please contact:

USA: Matthew Bonavita , Vice President of Sales (mobile: +1 (919) 413-0365)

, Vice President of Sales (mobile: +1 (919) 413-0365) Canada : Jon Adams , Vice President of Sales (mobile: +1 (905) 321-6855)

About Sollum Technologies

Sollum Technologies designed the only 100% dynamic LED lighting solution that modulates the full spectrum of the Sun's natural light to illuminate closed environments such as greenhouses, research centers and laboratories. Sollum's award-winning, turnkey solution consists of internet of things, AI-powered light fixtures that are controlled by Sollum's proprietary SUN as a Service® cloud platform. Sollum's distinctive proposition is a fully scalable cleantech solution that evolves with business needs and multi-zone light management, with each zone benefiting from automatic dimming of an unlimited number of light recipes; this is why it provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings and, additionally for greenhouse growers, increased productivity, and superior produce quality.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development, and manufacturing activities are concentrated, and has representative offices in Leamington (Ontario, Canada) and Atlanta (Georgia, USA). For more information, visit sollum.tech.

©2025 Sollum Technologies. All rights reserved. SUN as a Service, SUNaaS, LED by nature, SF-E2, SF-ONE, SF-PRO, SF-MAX, S.E.A.R.C.H. and the Sollum logo are registered or trademarks of Sollum Technologies.

SOURCE Sollum Technologies

Sources: Sollum Technologies, VP of Marketing and Customer Success, Jenny Zammit, +1.514.975.7308, [email protected]; Media Contact, Valérie Gonzalo, +1.514.923.1549, [email protected]