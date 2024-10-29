OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) welcomes the proposed new federal government measure aimed at improving transparency in pregnancy counselling services across Canada. This proposed change would require disclosure from charities that provide services and supports to pregnant women about whether they provide access to abortion, birth control or referrals for abortion services and contraceptives.

SOGC logo (CNW Group/The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada)

The SOGC believes this would be a positive measure that would enhance trust in reproductive health care and promote accountability among organizations that provide services to pregnant women. It is important for women to know from the outset of their interactions with these organizations whether they can expect support if they choose to end their pregnancy. The need for open dialogue and transparency regarding women's reproductive rights and services cannot be understated, especially if it can help protect women from misleading information that could restrict their access to essential health care.

The SOGC remains committed to advocating for measures that uphold reproductive rights and empower women with the information they need to make the best decisions for their health.

"As physicians, we have a duty to support women who choose to terminate a pregnancy and to refer them to appropriate abortion services. We expect the same transparency from organizations offering pregnancy counselling. This proposed initiative is a positive step toward ensuring women in vulnerable situations can make informed decisions about their reproductive health." - Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, President, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada.

SOURCE The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

Media Inquiries: Kelsey MacDonald, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, [email protected], 613-730-4192 x 228