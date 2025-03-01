OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Are you one in 10 women in Canada suffering from endometriosis – a condition that accounts for half of all cases of pelvic pain in Canadian women? For too many, it remains shrouded in mystery, stigma and the dismissal of their pain.

Despite its prevalence, endometriosis remains one of the most underdiagnosed and misunderstood diseases for women, leaving many to suffer in silence for years before receiving proper care.

The SOGC is committed to shining a light on the realities of endometriosis and offering evidence-based information and tools to help both patients and health care providers to improve their health care (CNW Group/The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada)

To mark Endometriosis Awareness Month, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) wants women affected by this condition to know: we see you and we care about you. To counteract misinformation, the SOGC is committed to shining a light on the realities of endometriosis and offering evidence-based information and tools to help both patients and health care providers to improve their health care.

As part of this effort, the SOGC is hosting a special public virtual event: Understanding Endometriosis: Live Q&A on Wednesday, March 5 at 7 p.m. ET to answer common questions and provide expert insights into diagnosis and management. Register here.

The SOGC has also developed a range of educational and clinical resources to support patients and health care providers, including:

Throughout Endometriosis Awareness Month, the SOGC urges all Canadians to educate themselves about this condition and calls on governments and health authorities to allocate greater resources for more timely diagnosis and treatment of this painful disease.

"Too many women suffer for years before receiving a diagnosis, often being told that painful periods are normal. We need to break the silence and stigma around menstrual health and ensure timely diagnosis and effective treatment is more widely available for those living with endometriosis." – Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, President, The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

