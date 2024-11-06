SOGC Secures Winning Bid to Bring FIGO World Congress to Canada in 2027

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) is proud to announce the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) World Congress will be held in Montreal, Que. in the fall of 2027.

FIGO President-Elect, Dr. Frank Louwen shared news this week the SOGC secured the winning bid for hosting this important international meeting in Canada.

SOGC logo (CNW Group/The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada)

FIGO 2027 will offer a unique opportunity for Canada to showcase its role as a global hub for women's sexual and reproductive health and rights. At a time when access to these rights and health care options for women are eroding in many parts of the world, this event will stand as a beacon of progress and opportunity.

As Canada's national voice of women's health, the SOGC remains committed to championing and advancing women's health and wellness, at home and around the world. This commitment drives its continued advocacy against misinformation in women's health care and its strong support for a woman's right to safe abortion and universal, free access to contraceptives.

As host of this exciting event, the SOGC aims to foster an environment of open dialogue and collaboration. The congress will bring together global leaders, health professionals, advocates and policymakers in a lively space to share perspectives and insights and explore fresh solutions to challenges impacting the health access and human rights of women and girls across the globe.

"The SOGC worked tirelessly on its bid for Canada to host the FIGO World Congress in Montreal in 2027 and we are proud that our bid was selected. This will be Canada's opportunity to welcome the world in important discussions and meetings to help build a better future for women's rights and access to health care for generations to come." – Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, President, The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada.

SOURCE The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

Media Inquiries: Kelsey MacDonald, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, [email protected], 613-730-4192 x 228