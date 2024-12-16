OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) recognizes the Government of Canada's announcement in the 2024 Fall Economic Statement to increase funding to improve access and data when it comes to women's sexual and reproductive rights, as a positive first step.

The Fall Economic Statement committed to $15 million over three years, starting in 2024-2025 for the Women's Program, promised to help build capacity of women's organizations to help them advance projects, like those aimed to end gender-based violence. As well as $90 million over six years, starting in 2024-2025 with $20 million ongoing to Health Canada, to expand and make permanent the Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund.

The SOGC is also pleased to see a commitment to provide $7.5 million over four years, starting in 2025-2026, to Statistics Canada to run new surveys about sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Earlier in 2024, the SOGC presented a Pre-Budget Submission to the federal government, in which, it advocated for "enhanced funding to national, independent, science-based professional organizations to educate Canadians on women's sexual and reproductive rights." It also called for increased and better data to understand the unique health needs of women in Canada.

While this announcement is certainly an encouraging one, the SOGC urges the federal government to move urgently on implementation of these programs and policies to ensure organizations can apply ahead of any general election period and to do all necessary to protect them beyond an election.

"As the national voice for women's health, the SOGC has long advocated to ensure that women's sexual and reproductive rights are at the forefront of policy development, federally, provincially and territorially. We are ready to work with the government as soon as possible on the details on these commitments to help improve women's health overall through better access to care and increased data in Canada." – Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, President, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

