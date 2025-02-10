OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - On this Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Week 2025, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) declares its clear and unwavering commitment to championing sexual and reproductive health as fundamental rights that must remain inviolable.

The world is witnessing an alarming backsliding of women's reproductive rights in many regions – a troubling trend that calls on Canada to remain vigilant and ensure that all women continue to have access to safe reproductive health care. This includes access to free contraception, abortion and comprehensive sexual health education. Canada must be a global leader and position itself as a hub for advancing and protecting sexual and reproductive health (SRH) rights around the world.

But while Canada has made significant progress, persistent gaps in services and accessibility remain. Women in rural and remote communities face challenges getting timely or local SRH care. Many Canadian women don't have access to primary care and must pay out of pocket for reproductive health services to for-profit virtual care providers. This is unacceptable. Governments must do more to address these gaps. Publicly funded health systems must be strengthened across the country; access to SRH services must be expanded in underserved areas and systemic barriers that prevent vulnerable women from getting the care they need must be eliminated.

There is also an urgent need to address a rise in mis- and disinformation in women's health. Women are being bombarded with SRH advice that is not backed by science through social media and online algorithms. Through its educational platforms such as SexandU.ca, the SOGC offers a wide range of evidence-based resources, including information on contraception, pregnancy planning, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and guidance on healthy relationships and consent.

"Canada has made significant progress when it comes to sexual and reproductive health rights, but we cannot take those hard-fought rights for granted. We must work to eliminate barriers and ensure all Canadians, regardless of geography, income or background, have access to the SRH care they need." – Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, President, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada.

