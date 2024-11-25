SOGC Marks International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - On this International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) reaffirms its commitment to combatting gender-based violence in all its forms and working to support the health and well-being of survivors.

Gender-based violence can take many forms, including, but not limited to: cyber-stalking; intimate partner violence; femicide; sexual violence; human trafficking and exploitation. While governments have taken important steps to better protect women in Canada, it remains a pervasive and devastating issue that has far-reaching impacts on the health and safety of women, girls and gender-diverse individuals.

As health care providers, the SOGC understands the profound impact of gender-based violence on the physical, mental and reproductive health and rights of women everywhere. Women coming from marginalized communities, such as Indigenous and racialized women, newcomers to Canada and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals face increased risks and barriers to accessing support.

The SOGC remains committed to supporting survivors with their health care needs and ensuring they have access to safe and compassionate care. It is also committed to providing the tools and resources needed by health care providers to support their patients. As the national voice of women's health in Canada, the SOGC works to create awareness about the impacts of gender-based violence and the need to end it in all forms. As part of this work, in October 2023, the SOGC became a signatory to the Red Line Initiative to end Conflict-Related Sexual Violence globally.

"Violence against women is a heartbreaking reality that has ripple effects across every aspect of their lives, including their health. As health care providers, we are dedicated to supporting survivors. But we also believe that gender-based violence cannot and should not be inevitable – we all can do our part to advocate for change." – Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, President, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada.

