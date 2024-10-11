OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) is thrilled to celebrate the passage of Bill C-64: An Act Respecting Pharmacare, which officially enshrines into law universal free access to contraceptives for all Canadian women. Once implemented, this landmark legislation will ensure women across Canada, regardless of income or address, will have access to a full range of birth control options free of cost, removing significant financial barriers to women's reproductive autonomy in Canada.

The SOGC celebrates the passage of Bill-C64, which will make contraceptives free for all Canadian women. (CNW Group/The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada)

The SOGC has long advocated for universal contraceptive coverage, recognizing that access to birth control is both a fundamental right and an important public health measure. Contraception allows women to plan their lives, their families and their pregnancies. Simply put: universal free access to contraception removes barriers to a woman's ability to control her own future.

The SOGC now calls on provincial and territorial governments to urgently work with the federal government on respective agreements because access is never soon enough for a woman who must choose between paying for groceries or paying for her prescription.

The SOGC is proud to have played a role in advocating for this generational shift in women's health care and will continue to champion policies that advance the rights and health of women and girls.

"C-64 marks a historic achievement for women's health care in Canada. Women across the country will be able to make choices about contraception based on what's best for their lives, not their wallets. As health care professionals, we are asked daily by our patients when access will become available, so I urge the provinces and territories to work quickly on agreements with the federal government to remove income as a barrier to access as soon as possible." – Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, President, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

SOURCE The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

Media Inquiries: Kelsey MacDonald, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, [email protected], 613-730-4192 x 228