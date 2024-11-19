SOGC Celebrates New Pan-Canadian Healthy Pregnancy Hub Platform Launch

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) is proud to be in Montreal and to partner with CHU Sainte-Justine and other collaborators to announce a new Pan-Canadian Healthy Pregnancy Hub platform.

The platform is a public online information resource devoted to supporting future parents with evidence-based information specifically regarding medication usage during pregnancy.

SOGC logo (CNW Group/The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada)

This platform includes a bilingual library as well as info graphics, videos, podcasts and a chatbot search engine to assist in navigating the site. This website is designed to be culturally sensitive, and specific attention was made to supporting Indigenous communities and minority groups, for which less scientific data is available.

Partners that helped in the creation of this new resource include medical organizations, researchers, universities and experts from across the country, including: Université de Montréal; Black Physicians of Canada, the Canadian Mother-Child Initiative on Drug Safety in Pregnancy and the SOGC, to name a few. The hub is funded by the Pan-Canadian Women's Health Coalition of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research's Institute of Gender and Health.

"We know there is a lot of misinformation when it comes to women's health, especially as it relates to fertility and pregnancy. As the national voice of women's health in Canada, we have a responsibility to support women directly to empower them in their own health care journey through evidence-based information. The Healthy Pregnancy Hub is the perfect tool to access this information. The SOGC will continue to work with other partners to help women access the trusted information they require to guide them through their pregnancies." -Dr. Diane Francoeur, CEO, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

SOURCE The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

