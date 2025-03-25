OTTAWA, ON, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canadians head to the polls, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) urges all political parties to make women's health and their sexual and reproductive rights a priority in their election commitments. The need for stronger policies to address gaps in access to care, to counter the growing threat of misinformation and to improve health outcomes for women in Canada has never been greater.

The SOGC is calling on all parties and candidates to commit to the following policy priorities to improve the health and lives of women across the country:

1. Better Access to Care and Investment in Women's Health Research

Canadians deserve a health care system that ensures equitable access to health care for women at all stages of their lives. Canadian women need to be healthy to stay in the workplace. Specifically, the SOGC calls on all parties to commit to:

Federal funding to increase public coverage of virtual and in-person maternal and reproductive health services where shortages exist.

Support for innovative screening and testing methods, such as at-home HPV screening and barrier-free, nationwide virtual access to menopause specialists, so that women who do not have a health care provider can stay healthy and manage their health.

Dedicated funding for research on women's health conditions to close longstanding gaps in diagnosis and treatment and address growing mis- and disinformation in women's health.

Pan-Canadian licensure for health professionals and streamlined credentialling of internationally trained health practitioners to address Canada's health workforce crisis.

2. Protect and Defend Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights

Women's sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) must be protected against political interference, ideological barriers and mis and dis-information. The SOGC calls on all parties to clearly affirm their commitment to upholding every Canadian woman's fundamental right to sexual and reproductive rights and freedoms.

We also call on parties and candidates to commit to protecting and expanding access to SRHR services in underserved areas, including abortion, contraception, IVF and other reproductive health services.

3. Strengthening Canadian Data Collection on Women's Health

Reliable, standardized data is essential to improving health outcomes. The federal government must lead efforts to better collect, standardize and share data on women's health conditions and outcomes, including pregnancy outcomes, in collaboration with provinces and territories.

"Now that Canadians are considering their choices for the ballot box, it is critical that all political parties clearly articulate their plans to improve and protect women's health care in Canada. Without federal leadership, women will continue to experience unacceptable waits for care, they will be forced away from work and many will continue to remain in the dark about conditions affecting their own bodies. Now is the time for all candidates to show leadership and be champions for women's rights and women's health." – Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, President, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada.

Media Inquiries: Teresa Wright, Communications and Public Affairs Specialist, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, [email protected], 613-730-4192 ext: 236