SOGC Calls for Better Stillbirth Data on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The loss of an infant or a pregnancy can be one of the most devastating tragedies a family can endure, yet many Canadians are often left to suffer in silence and without answers. Today, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada marks Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, as well as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and recognizes the profound impact of these losses and the need for better prevention and support.

Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, President, The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (CNW Group/The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada)

To mark this day, the SOGC continues to call for the establishment of a national framework to increase and standardize the collection and reporting of stillbirth data across Canada.

Currently, significant discrepancies exist across provinces and territories in how stillbirths are classified and recorded. This inconsistency makes it difficult to gather accurate data on the causes of stillbirths, which in turn limits the ability to implement targeted prevention strategies and improve perinatal care. A national framework would not only address these disparities but also serve as a foundation for creating better services and programs to help mothers, families and health care providers deal with the emotional and mental health impacts of these bereavements.

By improving how stillbirths are reported and analyzed, Canada can take meaningful steps toward reducing the number of families who experience this devastating loss and ensuring that those affected by stillbirth receive the care and resources they need.

"I've seen the absolute devastation that stillbirth and pregnancy loss cause in parents, families and caregivers. I feel very passionate that we need to shed more light on this issue, because the effects are so deeply felt and have impacts on patients and caregivers across a wide spectrum. This topic is not only important to me, but it is also one of my priority areas of focus during my term as President of the SOGC. More must be done in terms of prevention and support for women and families affected." – Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, President, The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

SOURCE The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

Media Inquiries: Kelsey MacDonald, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, [email protected], 613-730-4192 x 228