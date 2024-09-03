Soft N Dry Tree Free Diapers Adds Jim Daly to Growing Global Advisory Board

Jim Daly has several decades of high-level national retail experience and a fantastic reputation in the private label retail sector to Soft N Dry, having served as President and CEO of Chicago-based Private Brands Sales & Marketing Inc. (Private Brands) for nearly three decades. Under his leadership, Private Brands developed into the premier service and sales agency for consumer-packaged goods (CPG) across the United States, collaborating with major national retailers such as Aldi, Sam's Club, WinCo, Walgreens, CVS, Topco, HEB, and UNFI.

"Jim Daly joining our Board of Advisors rounds out our Soft N Dry Last Mile Retail Network strategy for our OEM partners and Retail customers, in the United States" said Matthew Keddy, CEO of Soft N Dry. "Jim's exceptional understanding of private label retail and his track record of driving growth through strategic partnerships and innovation driven sustainability perfectly align with our goals. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint across North America and European sales, especially in this critical time of growing demand for sustainable and high-performance TreeFree DiaperTM products."

Jim Daly's extensive background in retail and CPG will play a key role in shaping Soft N Dry's strategic direction as the company continues to lead the way in the tree-free diaper market with its proprietary ecoFlex Core technology. This innovative approach eliminates the use of tree fiber in diaper production, positioning Soft N Dry as a leader in sustainability and performance within the global diaper market.

Commenting on his new role, Jim Daly stated, "I am excited to join the Soft N Dry Board of Advisors and work closely with the team. Soft N Dry represents a new direction in private label baby care products in the United States and Europe, and its commitment to sustainability and product innovation aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of today's retailers and consumers alike. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help Soft N Dry grow and succeed in this rapidly expanding market."

Jim's appointment comes at a time when the global private label retail market is witnessing unprecedented growth. According to recent data from Circana Inc. for the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA), private label brands in the U.S. accounted for 20.5% of all unit sales and 18.8% of dollar sales in the first half of 2023, both record highs. Jim's insights and experience will be pivotal in guiding Soft N Dry's strategy to capture increased mindshare and market share within this booming new TreeFree DiaperTM segment.

As part of his advisory role, Jim Daly will work closely with the executive team and Board members in North America and Europe to develop and implement strategic initiatives that drive growth, innovation, and Soft N Dry's sustainable product offerings for OEM baby diaper manufacturers and Retails with own brand diaper products in North America, Europe, and Latin America.

About Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.

Soft N Dry Diapers Corp. ("Soft N Dry" or "SDC"), is a Canadian company specializing in tree-free advanced materials within the $60 billion global disposable baby diaper market. Utilizing its proprietary ecoFlex Core technology, Soft N Dry delivers superior product performance and sustainability to commercial manufacturing and retail customers across North America, Latin America and Europe, outperforming traditional tree-pulp based materials in the new TreeFree DiaperTM category. For more information, visit: www.SoftNDryCorp.com.

Contact Information: Soft N Dry Diapers Corp. - 40 King St W, 42nd Floor Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 3Y2 - Tel. + 1 800 310 4614 for Media and + 1 800 265 0643 for Investor Relations in North America - [email protected]