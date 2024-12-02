Soft N Dry TreeFree Diaper Appoints Former Walmart Buyer to Head U.S. Channel Sales

Julia Turley joins Soft N Dry with over 20 years of experience at Walmart, where she served as Senior Baby Buyer and Director of Merchandising. Julia is a seasoned leader in merchandising, private label strategy, and omni-channel growth. As Director of Merchandising at Walmart, she spearheaded the launch of exclusive brands like Hello Bello, managed multi-billion-dollar categories, and drove market share expansion. Julia's leadership helped Walmart achieve over $100 million in procurement cost reductions while expanding its footprint in the highly competitive baby care market.

"Julia is a transformative addition to the Soft N Dry team," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of Soft N Dry. "Her extensive experience as a Senior Baby Buyer at Walmart, coupled with her proven success in growing private label programs, makes her the ideal leader to drive the adoption of our TreeFree Diaper™ product line in the mass retail channel. Julia's appointment reflects our commitment to expanding in the U.S. and Mexican markets while helping retailers meet growing consumer demand for sustainable baby care products."

Soft N Dry's Expansion in Mexico and the U.S.

As Head of Mass Channel/Channel Sales, Julia will oversee Soft N Dry's Connection Program initiatives in the U.S. and Mexico, two key markets for the company's growth. Julia's role will also leverage the company's production capabilities through Soft N Dry de Mexico, a critical innovation hub and production center supporting domestic markets and exports throughout North and Central America.

"I'm thrilled to join Soft N Dry at such an exciting time," said Julia Turley. "The company's innovative TreeFree Diaper™ powered by econoLiite Core™, is perfectly aligned with today's demand for high-performance, sustainable, and affordable private label baby diapers. I look forward to working with mass market retailers in the U.S. and Mexico to expand private label partnerships and deliver these groundbreaking and cost saving products to families."

Retail Consumer Connection Program Highlights

Soft N Dry's Connection Program is a turnkey solution enabling mass market retailers to offer private label TreeFree Diaper™ products powered by econoLiite Core™. Benefits include:

Fast Time-to-Market: Leverage Soft N Dry's production capabilities and existing OEM partnerships to rapidly introduce private label TreeFree Diaper™ products.





Cost-Effective Solutions: Provide premium performance at economy pricing, helping retailers improve margins while offering affordable options to families.





Provide premium performance at economy pricing, helping retailers improve margins while offering affordable options to families. Sustainability Leadership: Meet growing consumer demand for eco-friendly private label products.

Soft N Dry's Connection Program is available in January 2025 to retailers in the United States and Mexico to bring their private label hygiene product lines into this century.

About Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.

Soft N Dry Diapers Corp. ("Soft N Dry" or "SDC") is a Canadian company specializing in tree-free, advanced materials for the $85.2 billion global disposable baby diaper market. Utilizing its proprietary ecoLiite Core™ and econoLiite Core™ technologies, Soft N Dry delivers superior product performance and sustainability to commercial (OEM) diaper manufacturing and retail customers across Europe, the UK, North America, and Latin America. The company is leading the new TreeFree Diaper™ category by outperforming traditional tree-pulp-based materials.

For more information, visit us at www.softndrycorp.com.

