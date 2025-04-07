GreenCore Launches TreeFree Diaper™ Private Label Program - The Smart Eco Diaper for Modern European Retailers

The TreeFree Diaper™ RPLP is built for retail efficiency, compliance, and engagement. Its universal shelf-ready packaging includes QR codes that connect shoppers directly to real-time product eco credentials - certified by Switzerland-based SGS for performance and safety. This, combined with GreenCore's Europe-based omnichannel logistics infrastructure, enables fast time-to-shelf replenishment and seamless point-of-sale (POS) execution across retail networks.

What makes TreeFree Diaper™ different is GreenCore's retailer-first model. Unlike traditional diaper OEMs that compete with retailers through their own DTC brands and private label retail offerings, GreenCore enables private label exclusivity - empowering retailers to own the brand, margins, and customer relationship. At the heart of every TreeFree Diaper™ is its proprietary econoLiite Core™, delivering industry-leading thinness, dryness, and sustainability - all backed by SGS validation.

GreenCore's managed services compress time-to-shelf from the industry norm of 8–10 months to just 60–90 days. Each RPLP engagement includes turnkey onboarding, universal private label branding across five European markets, SGS documentation, further private label customization if required, TreeFree PASSPORT™ sustainability certification, and full trademark rights - both in-store and online intellectual property instances.

To drive retail sell-through, GreenCore has partnered with StarNgage, a leading influencer marketing platform, to activate a curated network of mom influencers/creators. These campaigns connect social engagement of moms into the stores, and directly to shelf via QR codes - boosting trial, trust, and sales conversion. GreenCore is committed to providing its Retail partners with channel sales and marketing support to move units.

Retailers also benefit from GreenCore's robust IP and brand protection strategy. Packaging and brand assets are fully localized across key EU markets under the TreeFree Connexion™ umbrella - available as TreeFree Diaper™ (universal), TreeFree Nappy™ (UK), TreeFree Windel™ (Germany), TreeFree Couche™ (France), TreeFree Bloja™ (Sweden), and TreeFree Pañal™ (Spain & Mexico).

"We are proud to lead the evolution of smart hygiene products by eliminating outdated pulp-based materials from products for retailers. The TreeFree Diaper™ Private Label is more than an eco product - it's a turnkey growth engine backed by SGS-certified quality, built on speed, sustainability, and service. Today's moms are smart, informed, and deeply engaged - they expect more from the store brands they trust, and TreeFree Diaper™ delivers on that promise to our Retail partners," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of GreenCore Solutions.

About GreenCore Solutions Corp.

GreenCore is disrupting the $100B global hygiene aisle by eliminating tree-based materials and delivering SGS-tested, high-performance, ultra-soft, ultra-thin tree-free hygiene solutions. Powered by its propritary econoLiite Core™, the TreeFree Diaper™ and FemCare UltraThin platforms offer retailers high-margin, sustainable private label alternatives that are outpacing tree-based legacy brands in quality, trust, and innovation. Visit: www.greencoresolutions.com

