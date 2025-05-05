GreenCore's TreeFree Diaper™ 'Made-in-Europe' Via PATH+ OEM Partner Program

This next-generation, tree-free disposable diaper is engineered specifically for private label distribution in grocery and pharmacy retail, where the majority of diapers are sold in Europe. It leverages GreenCore's universal packaging system, allowing retailers to stock and restock high-performance, SGS-tested products under their own brand.

"Producing in Europe is more than a milestone—it's a strategic move," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of GreenCore Solutions Corp. "As retailers face supply chain volatility, tariff concerns, regulatory change, and consumer demand for eco transparency, GreenCore is proud to offer a truly sustainable, European made solution - ready for the shelf, and ready for scale."

The timing comes as European diaper manufacturers and retailers prepare for two major shifts:

The EU Deforestation-Free Regulation (EUDR), taking effect in December 2025 , which mandates traceable, non-deforested inputs for all products sold in the EU.

, which mandates traceable, non-deforested inputs for all products sold in the EU. Proposed EU tariffs on U.S.-sourced pulp, which currently makes up over 80% of Europe's fluff fiber supply - posing major cost risks for traditional pulp-based diapers.

By eliminating tree pulp entirely, GreenCore's Made-in-Europe diaper line offers a compliant, tariff-resistant, and high-margin eco diaper alternative - designed for the demands of modern retail and responsible sourcing.

TreeFree Diaper™ products are available for retail onboarding across Europe, with fulfillment powered by GreenCore's omnichannel logistics network, including regional warehousing and direct-to-store replenishment.

For sustainable sourcing and retail velocity, GreenCore has also launched PATH+ (Partner Alliance for Traceable Hygiene)—the European supply chain and traceability framework for TreeFree Diaper™. PATH+ includes upstream manufacturing and raw material partners, each aligned with EUDR compliance, QR-enabled Eco Score visibility, and full supply chain transparency. The program ensures that every unit sold under the TreeFree Diaper™ system is supported by a consistent, auditable, and performance-driven partner ecosystem—designed to deliver sustained retail sales growth and increased market share for private label retailers across Europe.

As a major innovation milestone, GreenCore also today is announcing the addition of Optimum Technology Group to the Partner Alliance for TreeFree Hygiene (PATH+) network. Optimum's proprietary, pulp-free absorbent core platform is a breakthrough technology - establishing a new standard for ultra-thin, high-performance manufacturing of hygiene products without traditional fluff pulp.

"We're proud to join GreenCore's Partner Alliance for Traceable Hygiene (PATH+) supply chain partnership program and help scale the next generation of TreeFree Diaper™ in Europe," said Kim Patchett, Group Director of Optimum Technology. "This collaboration with GreenCore aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver high-performance, tree-free solutions to the European market—where regulatory compliance, cost, and environmental impact are reshaping the future of retail hygiene."

About GreenCore Solutions Core

GreenCore Solutions Corp. is transforming the hygiene sector with TreeFree Diaper™- an ultrasoft, pulp-free, ultra-thin eco diaper SGS-verified for quality. Designed for Europe's retail hygiene market, it meets the rising demand-over 70%-from Millennial and Gen Z consumers for eco-certified, private label products. GreenCore links its Retail Private Label Program (RPLP) with the PATH+ (Partner Alliance for Traceable Hygiene) OEM network for traceable, scalable production. Each pack features a QR-Code linked to the company's 'eco Score' app, delivering real-time tree-free sustainability and sourcing transparency information to today's informed, eco-conscious shoppers our retail customers serve. Visit: www.greencoresolutions.com

SOURCE Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.

Media Contact: Matthew Keddy, CEO, GreenCore Solutions Corp., Toronto, Canada, +1 647 237 7744, [email protected]