Soft N Dry™ Announces the Addition of Paul Musson to its Board of Advisors

New Independent Advisor, Paul Musson, brings significant global growth and value investing expertise in the capital markets

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Soft N Dry Diapers Corp. (Soft N Dry™) is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Musson, a proven growth and value investor to the Company's Board of Advisors for a one-year term, which began on September 25th, 2023.

Paul Musson is an Investment Consultant and is President of his own firm; Paddington Capital Management Incorporated. He has over 30 years of investment industry experience starting in the 1990s with Wood Gundy and then CIBC World Markets. Paul then moved over to the asset management side and spent 23 years with Mackenzie Investments where he was team-lead of the Ivy Funds. There he managed a team of 9 investment professionals managing upwards of $15 billion. Paul and his team invested in global and domestic equities with a focus on high quality businesses that demonstrated a desire and the ability to continuously reinvest in their business to help ensure long-term success. Paul is a CFA Charterholder and in 2011 was named the Morningstar Foreign Equity Fund Manager of the Year.

Mathew Keddy, Soft N Dry™ CEO, said, "We are delighted to welcome Paul Musson as a strategic advisor. We are proud that someone who earned a reputation as one of Canada's best value investors known for a highly disciplined approach to investing in some of the world's best and biggest consumer products companies has joined our team. Paul will bring welcome expertise in the capital markets and share his insights about running effective and profitable companies that will complement our outstanding team of officers, board members and advisors."

Paul Musson said, "As I pursue new opportunities, I am pleased to have the chance to be involved with a company that has the potential to be a significant new consumer product brand. I look forward to working with the accomplished team Mathew has assembled."

The Company is also welcoming the addition of Rev. Dr. K. Bill Dost to its Board of Advisors. Bill is the Group CEO of London, UK, and Toronto, Ontario-based DND Finance. Bill got his start in the Asset Finance field over 25-years ago and in 2000 in Canada, he started what would become DND Finance. He has served on several Boards including; Chair of the Asset Finance Professionals Association (AF-PA), President of the Toronto Chapter of the Entrepreneurs Organization and he was appointed to the Canadian Regional Council, Global Governance Committee and Global Membership Committee for the Entrepreneurs Organization. Among other degrees Bill holds a Doctorate of Theology and an MBA in Human Resource Management.

About Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.

Soft N Dry Diapers Corp. is available in collaboration with influencers, online and through Wholesale Private Labeling (WPL) to established retailers in Canada, USA, and Mexico. Our patented 'Tree Free' brand ensure that our customers benefit from innovation, cost savings and inherent sustainability attributes. SoftNDry™ and MicroFlex™ are Registered Trademarks of Soft N Dry Diapers Corp. For more information, please visit www.SoftNDry.com.

SOURCE Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.

For further information: Contact Information: Soft N Dry Diapers Corp. Email: [email protected]