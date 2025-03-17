SOCIÉTÉ IMMOBILIÈRE BÉLANGER OPTIMIZES ITS ACQUISITION POWER - Strengthened positioning in Montreal and Quebec City

QUEBEC CITY, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Société immobilière Bélanger (SIB) announces a strategic reorganization, reinforcing its acquisition team with key leadership nominations. Following its $143 million transaction with Logisco, the company continues its expansion by strengthening its acquisitions division and recruiting for management and maintenance positions.

Sébastien Dion, newly appointed Vice President, Development and Acquisitions, will be supported by Regional Directors Evguenia Kapchii and Georges Tardif. François Lévesque also joins as Strategic Advisor, Risk and Financing.

A DOMINANT ACQUISITION FORCE

Sébastien Dion – Vice President, Development and Acquisitions

With over 10 years of real estate experience, Sébastien Dion has been instrumental in expanding multi-residential and commercial projects in Quebec. After eight years with a major real estate owner, he joined SIB in 2021 as Director of Acquisitions. He now leads acquisitions, market analysis, and due diligence, ensuring seamless integration of new assets and energy-efficient portfolio management.

Evguenia Kapchii – Head of Acquisitions, Montreal

With over 10 years of experience in large-scale multi-residential transactions, Evguenia Kapchii is a McGill University graduate in psychology and marketing management. She founded her own brokerage firm before joining InterRent REIT as Acquisitions Manager. Since 2020, she has led SIB's Montreal acquisitions, managing over $300 million in transactions.

Georges Tardif – Head of Acquisitions, Quebec City

With five years at SIB, Georges Tardif has built strong relationships with brokers and property owners across Quebec City. Specializing in acquisitions, negotiations, and market analysis, he continuously monitors real estate trends. His background in construction electricity provides technical insight in asset evaluation and acquisition strategy.

François Lévesque – Strategic Advisor, Risk and Financing

With 35 years at the CMHC, François Lévesque is an expert in risk management and real estate financing. As a Senior Underwriting Specialist, he helped develop the APH Select program to preserve Canada's rental housing stock. He also spent 18 years in social and affordable housing, contributing to sustainable financing strategies.

About Société immobilière Bélanger

Founded in 2008, Société immobilière Bélanger is a leading real estate company in the Greater Quebec City area, managing thousands of rental units. Specializing in acquisition, management, and development of multi-residential properties, the company stands out for its local expertise, rigorous management, and long-term vision. Its commitment to operational excellence and sustainability makes it an innovative leader in the real estate market.

