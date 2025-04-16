Major Investment in Quebec Multi-Residential: 1340 Apartments across 49 buildings to undergo Energy Modernization Post this

MEASURABLE AND MEANINGFUL RESULTS

Each of the 49 buildings has undergone a full energy audit, with a goal of improving energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40%. The benefits are significant: lower energy consumption, reduced carbon footprint, improved comfort for tenants, and reduced operating costs. The work, which is already well underway, is scheduled for completion by November 2025.

Key upgrades include the installation of over 495 high-efficiency heat pumps, the conversion or optimization of 13 central heating and domestic hot water systems, and the replacement of 2,500 fixtures with low-flow plumbing. In addition, airtightness has been improved in 490 units, many roofs have been insulated, and nearly all 1,340 apartments are being upgraded with energy-efficient LED lighting.

A TECHNICAL CHALLENGE WITH A LONG-TERM VISION

Given that most of the affected buildings are over 50 years old, aligning them with current environmental standards poses a significant technical and operational challenge. SIB is already exploring the potential to certify several of these properties under recognized energy performance and decarbonization standards, with a medium-term goal of aligning its assets with industry best practices in carbon neutrality.

"This transition is ambitious, but necessary. It reflects our long-term commitment to creating sustainable, modern, and environmentally respectful living spaces" says Sébastien Dion, Vice President, Development and Acquisitions.

BENEFITS FOR TENANTS

Beyond environmental performance, these improvements directly benefit tenants through better thermal comfort, energy savings, and overall quality of life. All work is being carefully planned to avoid temporary relocations or major disruptions for residents.

ABOUT SOCIÉTÉ IMMOBILIÈRE BÉLANGER

Founded in 2008, Société immobilière Bélanger has established itself as a major player in the real estate sector in the Greater Quebec City area, managing thousands of rental units under exclusive ownership. Specializing in the acquisition, management, and development of multi-residential properties, the company stands out for its local expertise, rigorous management, and long-term patrimonial vision. Its commitment to operational excellence and sustainable development, particularly through affordable and energy-efficient housing projects, makes it an innovative leader in Quebec's real estate market.

