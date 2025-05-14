Third year of action for climate, biodiversity and sustainable mobility

QUEBEC CITY, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - In line with its recent energy efficiency initiatives, Société immobilière Bélanger is renewing its environmental partnerships for a third consecutive year with Quebec-based organizations committed to climate action and biodiversity. Through ongoing collaborations with Arbre-Évolution, Miel & Co, Communauto, and the continued expansion of its EV charging network, the company reaffirms its commitment to greener living environments and locally driven ecological transition.

Environment & Real Estate: What SIB Is Really Doing for a Greener Québec. Through its involvement in various Arbre-Évolution projects, Société immobilière Bélanger contributed to the planting of 242 trees, the mobilization of 56 local volunteers, and the creation of two urban cooling zones—generating lasting benefits for both the environment and the community. (CNW Group/Société immobilière Bélanger) Urban hives with real impact. (CNW Group/Société immobilière Bélanger)

SUPPORTING URBAN BIODIVERSITY

Over the past three years, Société immobilière Bélanger has partnered with Arbre-Évolution to help reforest and green strategic urban spaces. This collaboration has led to the planting of 242 trees, the creation of two urban cooling zones, and the annual production of over 420 kilograms of edible fruits.

At the same time, its partnership with Miel & Co supports beekeeping through the sponsorship of rooftop hives, providing a safe and healthy habitat for more than 60,000 bees and helping protect vital pollinator ecosystems.

ADVANCING SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY

Société immobilière Bélanger is also renewing its agreement with Communauto for 2025, maintaining dedicated parking spaces at select buildings to encourage shared, low-emission transportation.

In addition, the company is expanding the installation of electric vehicle charging stations across its real estate portfolio as part of a broader effort to facilitate electric mobility among residents and reduce transportation-related emissions.

LONG-TERM ENVIRONMENTAL COMMITMENT

These efforts build on the large-scale energy retrofits announced in April, involving 49 residential buildings. Together, they reflect Société immobilière Bélanger's ongoing commitment to combining real estate growth with environmental responsibility and quality of life for its residents. Through these renewed partnerships, the company continues to shape a vision of sustainable real estate, rooted in community and aligned with today's climate realities.

"As a real estate owner, we believe our role goes far beyond managing buildings. We have a responsibility to lead sustainably and stay closely connected to the communities we serve," said François Bélanger, Founder and President.

ABOUT SOCIÉTÉ IMMOBILIÈRE BÉLANGER

Founded in 2008, Société immobilière Bélanger has established itself as a major player in the real estate sector in the Greater Quebec City area, managing thousands of rental units under exclusive ownership. Specializing in the acquisition, management, and development of multi-residential properties, the company stands out for its local expertise, rigorous management, and long-term patrimonial vision. Its commitment to operational excellence and sustainable development, particularly through affordable and energy-efficient housing projects, makes it an innovative leader in Quebec's real estate market.

