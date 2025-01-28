A $143M TRANSACTION IN QUEBEC CITY - Société immobilière Bélanger concludes the largest acquisition in its history

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Société immobilière Bélanger, a leader in property management operating in the Quebec City area, announces today the conclusion of a historic $143 million transaction with Logisco, thus marking its most important acquisition since its foundation 17 years ago. The transaction, finalized in just a few months between these two major real estate companies, highlights the dynamism and momentum of Quebec's real estate market.

ASSETS KEPT IN THE HANDS OF QUEBEC COMPANIES

This acquisition marks a decisive step for the company, demonstrating its commitment to the real estate market in the region where it originated. Société immobilière Bélanger is particularly proud to keep these assets within a local company, while ensuring a seamless transition for tenants and partners.

MORE THAN 1,000 APARTMENTS

This acquisition comprises 1,057 housing units across 39 buildings, allowing Société immobilière Bélanger to reach a new milestone in terms of assets, totalling 3,000 rental units in the Greater Quebec City area. Strategically located on both sides of the St. Lawrence River, specially in Val-Bélair, Loretteville and Lévis, the properties consist mainly of classic brick-and-wood buildings ranging from 20 to 25 units, with the largest complex comprising 70 units. This major transaction was financed through CMHC loans.

PROMISING SOLUTIONS FOR THE HOUSING SHORTAGE

Strengthened by this acquisition, Société immobilière Bélanger also announces its intention to extend its activities to real estate development, with the aim of actively contributing to the solution of the current housing shortage in Quebec City. Société immobilière Bélanger plans to launch its first construction projects as early as 2025, leveraging CMHC financing programs to create both affordable and energy-efficient housing.

About Société Immobilière Bélanger

Founded in 2008, Société immobilière Bélanger has established itself as a major player in the real estate sector in the Greater Quebec City area, managing thousands of rental units under exclusive ownership. Specializing in the acquisition, management, and development of multi-residential properties, the company stands out for its local expertise, rigorous management, and long-term patrimonial vision. Its commitment to operational excellence and sustainable development, particularly through affordable and energy-efficient housing projects, makes it an innovative leader in Quebec's real estate market.

