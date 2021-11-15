Total cash awards grow to $45,000 for TD Indigenous Songwriters Awards and SiriusXM Black Canadian Music Awards

Deadline to submit: December 6, 2021.

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The SOCAN Foundation is proud to add ten new cash prizes to the TD Indigenous Songwriters Awards and the SiriusXM Black Canadian Music Awards giving more opportunities for exceptional music creators to benefit from the awards.



Each Award category will be augmented with five, $1,000 honourable mention prizes, in addition to the current prizes of $10,000 for the Indigenous Songwriter Awards and five, $5,000 prizes for the Black Canadian Music Awards.

"Our Awards have had an invaluable impact on artists in our industry, and as the pandemic has caused additional challenges for them, we want to celebrate high potential artists through our awards by offering these honourable mentions, in addition to our regular suite of awards" said Charlie Wall-Andrews, Executive Director of the SOCAN Foundation.

In addition to the new honourable mention cash prizes, the Songwriters Association of Canada and the Société professionnelle des auteurs et des compositeurs du Québec are offering a complimentary one-year memberships to the grand prize winners in each competition, giving the winners privileged access to their services.

Music creators must submit their applications for consideration by December 6, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Applications can be submitted here.

For more information, please visit SOCAN Foundation website.

Awards in both categories will be announced in early 2022.

TD Indigenous Songwriter Awards

The Indigenous Songwriter Awards is a partnership between TD Bank and the SOCAN Foundation. Its purpose is to celebrate the outstanding work of music creators from First Nations communities.

Works submitted to the competition are reviewed by a panel of distinguished songwriters appointed by the SOCAN Foundation. The judges will give primary consideration to works of outstanding merit, and the decisions of the jury are final.

A cash prize of $10,000 is awarded to the winner of the competition.

The competition is open to songwriters of Indigenous descent without age restrictions. An Indigenous person is defined as a Canadian who is a member (registered or non-registered) of a First Nation, Métis or Inuit. Proof of membership in a recognized community or organization may include a status card, membership card in an Aboriginal entity or letter of reference indicating Aboriginal status.

SiriusXM Black Canadian Music Awards

The Black Canadian Music Award is a partnership between SiriusXM Canada and the SOCAN Foundation. Its purpose is to celebrate the outstanding work of Black Canadian music creators.

This talent contest is open to creators of all types of music: folk, blues, rock, hip-hop, R&B, etc. To be eligible, the creator of the work submitted must identify as Black and be a Canadian citizen. In the case of a collective or band, each member of the group must meet the competition's eligibility criteria.

Up to five grants of $5,000 each are awarded to the finalists of the competition. Entries will be judged by a panel of Black artists and Black leaders in the Canadian music industry.

What is Black music? It is music created, produced or inspired by Black people, by people of African descent, including African musical traditions and African popular music, as well as the musical genres of the African diaspora, including Afro-Caribbean, Afro-Latin, Afro-Brazilian and Afro-American music.

About the SOCAN Foundation

Established in 1992, the SOCAN Foundation is dedicated to the promotion of music creation and a better understanding of the role of music creators in today's society. The SOCAN Foundation is part of the SOCAN Group and is governed by its own Board of Directors, which is made up of composers, songwriters and music publishers and reflects the variety of concert and popular music and the geographic and linguistic diversity of Canada. For more information on the SOCAN Foundation and SOCAN, please visit www.fondationsocan.ca and www.socan.com.

