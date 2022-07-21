" The program is designed to identify, celebrate, and support the next generation of music creators that have demonstrated extraordinary potential ," said Charlie Wall-Andrews, Executive Director of SOCAN Foundation .

After reviewing hundreds of submissions, the Foundation was pleased to announce that the following music creators have been accepted into the 2022 edition of the program:

Bukola ( British Columbia )

) Holly Santonato ( Ontario )

( ) Jay Glavany ( Ontario )

) Jerry Sereda ( Manitoba )

( ) Jessica Spurrell ( Ontario )

( ) Kaili Kinnon ( Ontario )

( ) Kaiya Gamble (Alberta)

(Alberta) Kylie V ( British Columbia )

) Leah Marlene ( Ontario )

( ) Mackenta ( Ontario )

) Maggie Andrew aka Jorie ( Nova Scotia )

aka Jorie ( ) Meghan Oak ( Quebec )

( ) Mez Mariyé ( Ontario )

) Mint Simon ( Quebec )

) Newby ( Ontario )

) sahara ( British Columbia )

) Salin ( Quebec )

) Sam Krüger ( Quebec )

) Shades Lawrence ( Quebec )

) Siddartha ( Ontario )

) Siibii aka Angel Baribeau ( Quebec )

( ) Terez (Alberta)

The Moon & I ( Quebec )

) Tracey Richard ( New Brunswick )

( ) X. ARI ( Ontario )

Click here to meet the participants.

Each participant in the program will receive:

A cash grant of up to $3,000, intended to defray start-up costs (such as those spent on marketing, business development, branding, etc.);

Mentorship by an industry professional; and

Access to exclusive webinars led by industry professionals and experts, to fuel the entrepreneurial spirit of the participants.

For more information about the SOCAN Foundation and the TD Incubator for Creative Entrepreneurship, visit www.socanfoundation.ca.

SOURCE SOCAN Foundation

For further information: Holly Hudson, Programs & Development Coordinator, SOCAN Foundation, [email protected]