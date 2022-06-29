Soar into summer at Above and Beyond: An Interactive Flight Exhibition, open now at the Ontario Science Centre

Along with two new captivating IMAX ® films at the immersive OMNIMAX ® Theatre – Dinosaurs of Antarctica and Into Nature's Wild – visitors can also experience new on-site programs delivered by Science Centre staff and partners this summer including Birds of Prey , Toys in Flight , Drones in Action , Flying Friends and more.

"We can't wait to welcome everyone to the Ontario Science Centre this summer with dynamic demonstrations, live shows, incredible films, plus the truly one-of-a-kind experience at our newest exhibition, Above and Beyond," said Paul Kortenaar, CEO, Ontario Science Centre. "Filled with interactive challenges and simulations demonstrating the impact of aerospace breakthroughs in our everyday lives, this exhibition is sure to inspire and amaze the whole family."

Above and Beyond uncovers everything about flight with hands-on fun – from the physics behind a flock of flying birds to the technology powering today's most sophisticated spacecraft. Visitors can see the world from a bird's eye view, design and race a supersonic jet, learn about the inspiring history of air and space travel and find out how scientists are working to take humans faster, higher and farther than ever before.

"Sparking an interest in the wonder of aerospace at an early age is a priority for Boeing, and the Above and Beyond exhibition provides future engineers, pilots or astronauts with an interactive glimpse into how they can achieve their dreams and inspires them to pursue careers in science and technology," said Todd Citron, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer and Vice President, Boeing Research & Technology.

It's show time! The Science Centre is set to deliver fun-filled and flight-related special events and science-packed demonstrations for visitors this summer, including:

Birds of Prey : Admire the flight of raptors – also known as birds of prey – as they swoop and soar overhead ( July 1 – 3 and July 9 – 10)

: Admire the flight of raptors – also known as birds of prey – as they swoop and soar overhead ( – 3 and – 10) Toys In Flight : Learn about the four forces of flight – lift, weight, drag and thrust – and see how they power some popular flying toys (daily except special weekends, starting July 4 )

: Learn about the four forces of flight – lift, weight, drag and thrust – and see how they power some popular flying toys (daily except special weekends, starting ) Drones in Action : Watch drones in action and learn about the many practical uses for these impressive flying machines ( August 6 – 7 and August 13 – 14)

: Watch drones in action and learn about the many practical uses for these impressive flying machines ( – 7 and – 14) VR Drone Zone : See the Science Centre from a drone's eye view during this immersive VR experience for visitors aged 13 and up ( August 6 – 7 and August 13 – 14)

: See the Science Centre from a drone's eye view during this immersive VR experience for visitors aged 13 and up ( – 7 and – 14) Flying Friends : Discover how feathery birds, furry bats and winged insects take flight (daily)

: Discover how feathery birds, furry bats and winged insects take flight (daily) A Hair-Raising Experience: Get charged up with the iconic Van de Graaff generator (daily)

Truly something for everyone – the Science Centre's giant domed OMNIMAX® Theatre thrills with two new edge-of-your-seat IMAX® films this summer. First, movie-goers travel into a prehistoric world now lost to ice on the southernmost continent of Antarctica and come face-to-face with giant, fearsome dinosaurs in Dinosaurs of Antarctica. Then, from award-winning MacGillivray Films and narrated by Academy Award®-winner Morgan Freeman, Into Nature's Wild brings audiences on an extraordinary adventure through the great outdoors and to the secret wonders of the wild. Dinosaurs of Antarctica and Into Nature's Wild are both rated G and have a run time of 50 minutes.



The Ontario Science Centre is open 7 days a week, welcoming visitors throughout the summer. Please visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca to purchase tickets, and to check out the schedules for our IMAX® films and live demonstrations.

This summer, due to required maintenance to our building, the Science Centre is using two entrances. To visit all exhibit halls, guests can either walk or take a free shuttle to the rear entrance on Gateway Blvd. The shuttle service will take visitors from the rear entrance back to the front entrance at the end of their visit. OMNIMAX® ticketholders will continue to use the front entrance on Don Mills Rd. Please visit our website for more info and tips.

About the Ontario Science Centre

Guided by our mission to inspire passion for the human adventure of discovery, the Ontario Science Centre strives to be a global leader in lifelong learning, a vital link in Ontario's education and innovation ecosystems and a convener of public dialogue about technology, science and society. The Centre has welcomed more than 54 million visitors since opening as a Centennial project in 1969, pioneering an interactive approach now adopted by science centres around the world. An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Centre relies on funding from the province, as well as donations from generous individuals, corporations and foundations that share the Centre's vision to contribute to a more curious, creative and resilient world. Learn more at OntarioScienceCentre.ca.

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at boeing.com.

